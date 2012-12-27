Redneck Island
Varmints in a Tree
Season 3 E 9 • 07/27/2013
The players must work together if they want to win a mouthwatering reward in a Steve Says Challenge, and every second counts when they climb to new heights in the Reckoning.
Redneck IslandS2 • E9Memory Lane
The remaining contestants get down and dirty for a chance to win food supplies, and one contestant's memory earns them a coveted spot in the finale.
12/27/2012
Redneck IslandS2 • E10$100,000 Richer
The remaining contestants go head-to-head in one last obstacle course for the chance to win $100,000.
01/05/2013
Redneck IslandS3 • E1Redneck Paradise
The competitors arrive on the tropical island and get to know one another, and the winners of the first Reckoning have important decisions to make.
06/05/2013
Redneck IslandS3 • E2Beer Belly Flop
The contestants go bobbing for barbecue during a Steve Says Challenge, the teams see just how far they can fly in the Reckoning, and alliances begin to break down.
06/08/2013
Redneck IslandS3 • E3The Human Slingshot
It's a beer bong bonanza during a Steve Says Challenge, the teams become human slingshots in the Reckoning, and an injury threatens one player's future in the competition.
06/15/2013
Redneck IslandS3 • E4Tug-of-War Touchdown
The Steve Says Challenge serves cookies and milk with a twist, and the Reckoning proves to be a test of strength for the competitors.
06/22/2013
Redneck IslandS3 • E5Food For Thought
A big meal is on the line as the players put on their thinking caps for a trivia challenge, and the Reckoning pushes the two teams as they each construct a giant cooler.
06/29/2013
Redneck IslandS3 • E6Gone Tubin'
The contenders go on the hunt to complete a puzzle in the Steve Says Challenge, an announcement leads to a shake-up of the alliances, and the Reckoning comes with huge stakes.
07/06/2013
Redneck IslandS3 • E7Balls to the Wall
The Steve Says Challenge finds the competitors scrambling for an appetizing reward, and a hard-hitting Reckoning forces players to pick sides.
07/13/2013
Redneck IslandS3 • E8The Shady Burrito
The contenders use their fishing skills in the Steve Says Challenge, a stomach-churning Reckoning has major consequences, and alliances are tested.
07/20/2013
Redneck IslandS3 • E9Varmints in a Tree
The players must work together if they want to win a mouthwatering reward in a Steve Says Challenge, and every second counts when they climb to new heights in the Reckoning.
07/27/2013
Redneck IslandS3 • E10The Reckonator
Everything is on the line as the final four competitors face sudden elimination in a Steve Says Challenge, and the last three contenders go head-to-head in the Reckonator.
08/03/2013
Redneck IslandS4 • E1It's All About the South
Twenty-four wild Southerners arrive at a picturesque lake house, Cody's drunken prank angers Riley, and the teams tackle a floating obstacle course.
12/04/2014
Redneck IslandS4 • E2Shot Through the Heart
Corey worries about teammate Jami's drunken antics, the contestants compete in a sharpshooting challenge, and The Pit threatens a burgeoning relationship.
12/11/2014
Redneck IslandS4 • E3High and Mighty
Margaret struggles with Riley's elimination, the Southerners face a terrifying test of balance, and a shocking Pit challenge alienates one player from the rest of the house.
12/18/2014
Redneck IslandS4 • E4What Goes Up Must Come Down
Parigi starts a fight between Cowboy and Cody, a lake-jumping challenge sends one competitor away in an ambulance, and the other women accuse Margaret of manipulation.
01/01/2015
Redneck IslandS4 • E5Never Let Go
Hunter stops Cody from pulling a mean-spirited prank on Cowboy, the teams see who can dangle from a pole the longest, and Josh tries keeping his feelings for Margaret secret.
01/08/2015
Redneck IslandS4 • E6Flour Power
Tank angers the rest of the house with a messy prank, the teams race to devour disgusting Southern dishes, and Josh's relationship with Margaret compromises his strategy.
01/15/2015
Redneck IslandS4 • E7Hung Out to Dry
The Southerners throw a party with a risqué dress code, Margaret puts winning above her teammate's well-being during the challenge, and Nicole accuses Cody of disloyalty.
01/22/2015
Redneck IslandS4 • E8Are You Smarter Than a Redneck?
Nicole reluctantly starts to develop feelings for Cody, a challenge tests the women's brains and the men's brawn, and Katie questions Josh's loyalty.
01/29/2015