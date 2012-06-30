Redneck Island
Letting It All Hang Out
Season 2 E 4 • 12/03/2012
With the Blue Collar Crawlers on a hot streak, Southern Thunder tries to find a way to get back in the game, and Steve Austin presents the contestants with a huge opportunity.
Redneck IslandS1 • E4All Mixed Up
The arrival of new animals to the camp leads to a major disagreement among the contestants, and Steve Austin makes an announcement that increases tensions on the island.
06/30/2012
Redneck IslandS1 • E5Beer Bliss
The contestants celebrate when a crate of beer washes up on shore until Steve Austin reveals his plans for the beverage, and an injury puts one team member in jeopardy.
07/14/2012
Redneck IslandS1 • E6The Pinky Swear
The contestants make an effort to liven up camp with a waterslide, but the fun stops when a team member is forced to choose between two friends at elimination.
07/21/2012
Redneck IslandS1 • E7As Redneck Island Turns
Steve Austin makes a surprise visit to camp with news that shakes up the future of the competition, and the contestants are forced to make a difficult decision at elimination.
07/28/2012
Redneck IslandS1 • E8Shootin' Fish in a Barrel
After a day of bowling and fishing, the final five contestants compete in a sharp shooting challenge, and one more competitor leaves the island.
08/11/2012
Redneck IslandS1 • E9What Goes Down, Must Come Up
Alliances are tested as the final four contestants face off for the cash prize, and an eating challenge leaves some contestants feeling uneasy.
08/18/2012
Redneck IslandS1 • E10One Last Beer Run
The final three contestants face off in their last series of challenges, and Steve Austin crowns a winner.
08/25/2012
Redneck IslandS2 • E1Bigger, Badder and Redder
A group of 14 rowdy men and women descend on Steve Austin's tropical island to compete for a chance to win $100,000.
11/12/2012
Redneck IslandS2 • E2Food Fight
After a slippery challenge to win a coveted bounty of food, things get heated when the contestants fight over their winnings.
11/12/2012
Redneck IslandS2 • E3Stomaching a Storm
The threat of a tropical storm leaves the contestants on edge, but a surprise visit from Steve Austin lifts everyone's spirits.
11/19/2012
12/03/2012
Redneck IslandS2 • E5A Sexy Shock
The final 10 contestants endure painful shocks to their system during an obstacle challenge, and when one team member drops the ball, an all-out battle of the sexes begins.
12/05/2012
Redneck IslandS2 • E6Missing the Mark
The remaining contestants set their sights on basic needs, and one team's surprise vote sends an unsuspecting contestant packing earlier than expected.
12/10/2012
Redneck IslandS2 • E7Hauling Ass
Steve Austin reveals a shocking twist that drastically changes the game, love is in the air for two contestants, and a donkey race leaves everyone fending for themselves.
12/17/2012
Redneck IslandS2 • E8Remember to Hold On
Steve Austin offers the contestants the opportunity to upgrade their camp, and a grueling test of strength sends a contestant packing.
12/20/2012
Redneck IslandS2 • E9Memory Lane
The remaining contestants get down and dirty for a chance to win food supplies, and one contestant's memory earns them a coveted spot in the finale.
12/27/2012
Redneck IslandS2 • E10$100,000 Richer
The remaining contestants go head-to-head in one last obstacle course for the chance to win $100,000.
01/05/2013
Redneck IslandS3 • E1Redneck Paradise
The competitors arrive on the tropical island and get to know one another, and the winners of the first Reckoning have important decisions to make.
06/05/2013
Redneck IslandS3 • E2Beer Belly Flop
The contestants go bobbing for barbecue during a Steve Says Challenge, the teams see just how far they can fly in the Reckoning, and alliances begin to break down.
06/08/2013
Redneck IslandS3 • E3The Human Slingshot
It's a beer bong bonanza during a Steve Says Challenge, the teams become human slingshots in the Reckoning, and an injury threatens one player's future in the competition.
06/15/2013