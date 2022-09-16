CMT Giants: Vince Gill

09/16/2022

Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris and more celebrate the vast talent and mentorship of country legend Vince Gill in this special, featuring live performances of his greatest hits.

More

Watching

Full Ep
1:20:22
Sign in to Watch

CMT Giants: Vince Gill
CMT Giants: Vince Gill

Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris and more celebrate the vast talent and mentorship of country legend Vince Gill in this special, featuring live performances of his greatest hits.
09/16/2022