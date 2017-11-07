Still the King

Hockey Tonk

Season 2 E 10 • 08/15/2017

Vernon plays a gig at a hockey game where Ronnie plans to propose to Debbie on the Jumbotron, and Lloy catches Charlotte in her lie.

Watching

Full Ep
21:00
Still the King
S2 • E2
Battle of the Basement

After months of being stranded on an island, Ronnie returns to discover Debbie is pregnant and doesn’t know if he or Vernon is the father, creating an immature rivalry between the two men.
07/11/2017
Full Ep
21:00
Still the King
S2 • E1
Still Still the King

After being released from prison, Vernon fulfills Ronnie's last will and testament by organizing a nautical-themed funeral for him on a shoestring budget.
07/11/2017
Full Ep
22:04
Still the King
S2 • E3
Men and Work

Debbie challenges the two potential fathers of her baby to prove their ability to provide, so Vernon gets a band together and Ronnie accepts a job in a mailroom.
07/18/2017
Full Ep
22:03
Still the King
S2 • E4
Flatbushes

Vernon heads back to his hometown of Flatbushes, where a statue is being erected in his honor, and Ronnie and Debbie reconnect while attempting to build a crib for the new baby.
07/25/2017
Full Ep
22:03
Still the King
S2 • E5
Showcase Showdown

Vernon hypes up the band for their first gig at the renowned Bluebird Café (even though he hasn't booked a spot yet), and Ronnie goes after the top prize at his sales firm.
07/26/2017
Full Ep
22:03
Still the King
S2 • E7
The Hungover Games

After Charlotte comes home drunk, Debbie schemes to make her daughter's hangover as painful as possible, and Vernon dates a former child actress as a publicity stunt.
08/01/2017
Full Ep
22:04
Still the King
S2 • E6
P.A.L.S. Weekend

Debbie joins Ronnie for a retreat at his boss's mansion, Vernon runs into his prison enemies at a team building event for parolees, and an unchaperoned Charlotte throws a kegger.
08/01/2017
Full Ep
22:03
Still the King
S2 • E8
Trayning Day

When Vernon involuntarily becomes the subject of a CMT movie of the week, Trayne Crowston steps in to play the lead, and Charlotte gets caught trying to play hooky at school.
08/08/2017
Full Ep
22:03
Still the King
S2 • E9
Reign of Tears

Frustrated by the overdramatic portrayal of himself, Vernon aims to get Trainer cut from the biopic, and Debbie relearns what it means to be a mother while babysitting.
08/09/2017
Full Ep
21:00
Still the King
S2 • E11
Ronnie Brasco

The SEC wiretaps Ronnie to gather information about his boss, Vernon steps in to help Debbie with wedding planning, and Walt and Leia chase a new crop circle.
08/15/2017
Full Ep
21:00
Full Ep
22:03
Still the King
S2 • E12
Vernon's Single

As the wedding draws near, Debbie begins having seconds thoughts, Mo repurposes Vernon's love song for another client, and Ronnie goes undercover to reveal the truth about Coy.
08/22/2017
Full Ep
22:03
Still the King
S2 • E13
Who's Your Daddy?

Contractions and a surprise sting operation cut Debbie and Ronnie’s wedding short, Vernon and Walt orchestrate a prison break, and a paternity test reveals the father of the newborn baby.
08/22/2017