The Last Cowboy

Anybody's Game

Season 3 E 5 • 12/16/2022

Matt and his horse must adapt to each other, Craig feels the pressure as the defending champ, and the riders arrive in Las Vegas and make final preparations for the Run for a Million.

More

Watching

Full Ep
40:30
Sign in to Watch

The Last Cowboy
S2 • E1
Cactus Classic

The stakes are high for the top riders and their families as they head to Scottsdale, Arizona, for The Cactus Classic and a chance to qualify for this year's Run for a Million.
11/12/2021
Full Ep
40:26
Sign in to Watch

The Last Cowboy
S2 • E2
Horse Power

Cade prepares to compete against one or both of his parents in the Run for a Million, Abby is disappointed to miss the qualifiers, and Andreas Maschke shows off his custom saddles.
11/19/2021
Full Ep
40:28
Sign in to Watch

The Last Cowboy
S2 • E3
The Next Generation

Andrea, Matt and Craig prepare for the Run for a Million and train their kids for the non-pro championships in hopes of continuing their family legacies.
11/26/2021
Full Ep
40:26
Sign in to Watch

The Last Cowboy
S2 • E4
The Right Horse

As the riders choose which of their horses to bring to the Run for a Million, Brian's decision becomes personal and Cade worries that he doesn't have a reliable ride.
12/03/2021
Full Ep
40:25
Sign in to Watch

The Last Cowboy
S2 • E5
The Derby

As the competition heats up at the NRHA Derby, Cade and Tom face disappointing shows, Abby sets her sights on the qualifier, and the riders consider their horses for the Run for a Million.
12/10/2021
Full Ep
53:45
Sign in to Watch

The Last Cowboy
S2 • E6
The Run for a Million

At the Run for a Million in Las Vegas, the riders draw to determine show order, a horse's health is in question, and one competitor rides off with the biggest purse in horse reining.
12/17/2021
Full Ep
40:28

The Last Cowboy
S3 • E1
The Shootout

Six riders qualify for the Run for a Million after showing at the Shootout, while the others bank on their best horses for a shot at the Cactus Classic's 10 remaining spots.
11/18/2022
Full Ep
40:30
Sign in to Watch

The Last Cowboy
S3 • E2
The Cactus Classic

The riders arrive at Arizona's Cactus Reigning Classic, a make-or-break competition that decides who gets into the Run for a Million, and the high tension puts cool demeanors in jeopardy.
11/25/2022
Full Ep
40:31
Sign in to Watch

The Last Cowboy
S3 • E3
Do You Have the Horse?

The National Reining Breeders Classic kicks off in Texas, Casey Deary presses on after an incident that almost cost him his career, and Cade McCutcheon attempts to make a name for himself.
12/02/2022
Full Ep
40:31
Sign in to Watch

The Last Cowboy
S3 • E4
The Derby

The riders compete in the NRHA Derby, Cade gets a much-needed confidence boost, and Matt takes a big risk six weeks before the Run for a Million.
12/09/2022
Full Ep
40:26
Sign in to Watch

The Last Cowboy
S3 • E5
Anybody's Game

Matt and his horse must adapt to each other, Craig feels the pressure as the defending champ, and the riders arrive in Las Vegas and make final preparations for the Run for a Million.
12/16/2022
You may also like4 Videos
Trailer
01:30

1923
The Duttons Take a Stand on 1923

1923, a Yellowstone origin story, introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early 20th century in the Mountain West, streaming Sunday exclusively on Paramount+.
12/12/2022
Trailer
00:15

CMT Campfire SessionsS2
CMT Campfire Sessions: Christmas Edition

Gather round the fire as Clay Walker, Lily Rose and other artists play their favorite holiday songs on CMT Campfire Sessions: Christmas Edition, premiering Wednesday, December 21, at 10/9c.
12/08/2022
Trailer
01:00

Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack

A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
02:29

A Familiar Face Returns in Teen Wolf: The Movie

Derek Hale finds himself fighting for his life when a skilled hunter tracks down him and his son Eli in Teen Wolf: The Movie, premiering Thursday, January 26, 2023, on Paramount+.
10/12/2022