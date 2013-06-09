Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Harsh Reality
Season 8 E 4 • 09/27/2013
Episode re-built by Multi-Platform to sit under the new Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team series
More
Watching
Full Ep
39:51
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS8 • E1The Journey Begins
Dreams are on the line as the tryouts for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 2013-2014 squad begin.
09/06/2013
Full Ep
39:51
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS8 • E2Return of the Vets
The pressure mounts as 54 new candidates compete with 32 returning veterans for a coveted spot in the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders training camp.
09/13/2013
Full Ep
39:50
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS8 • E3Pressure to Perform
Training camp kicks off at Valley Ranch, and the first meeting is filled with excitement and energy -- and surprising news for the veterans.
09/20/2013
Full Ep
39:49
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS8 • E4Harsh Reality
Episode re-built by Multi-Platform to sit under the new Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team series
09/27/2013
Full Ep
39:50
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS8 • E5Appearance Counts
The candidates are challenged when guest choreographer DJ Guthrie teaches them a new dance style, and Kelli and Judy have some tough decisions to make about who will remain on the squad.
10/04/2013
Full Ep
39:51
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS8 • E6A Toxic Situation
The candidates hold their breath as Kitty Carter pays a visit to training camp, taking no prisoners as she rips into the new dancers as well as the vets.
10/18/2013
Full Ep
39:51
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS8 • E7The Pressure Cooker
With their futures on the line, the training camp candidates try to push through their heightened emotions to show Kelli and Judy they deserve to be part of the team.
10/25/2013
Full Ep
37:27
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS8 • E8Game Day
The candidates get a last chance to impress before finally learning their fate, and dreams start coming true as the ones who make the team pose for the squad photo.
11/01/2013
Full Ep
40:01
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS9 • E1The Journey Begins
Five hundred dancers begin their journey by putting their dreams on the line as they try out to join the famed Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for the 2014-2015 season.
08/08/2014
Full Ep
40:01
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS9 • E2Dancing for Your Life
The veterans feel the pressure as join the audition process again and fight to keep their places, and Kitty Carter takes no prisoners as she prepares the hopefuls for their solos.
08/15/2014
Full Ep
40:00
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS9 • E3Welcome to Valley Ranch
The pressure build as training camp begins, Kelli's passion intimidates some in the first meeting after she sets high expectations, and seven hopefuls get the cut.
08/22/2014
Full Ep
39:29
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS9 • E4A Week of Firsts
Fear takes over for the hopefuls as they face the reality of doing the kick line and jump splits for the first time, but then dreams comes true as they try on the uniform for the first time.
08/29/2014
Full Ep
39:24
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS9 • E5Getting the DCC Look
Kelli makes sure all the girls have the look of a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, and the final rehearsal of the week brings emotions to the forefront as someone gets sent home.
09/05/2014
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
01:30
1923The Duttons Take a Stand on 1923
1923, a Yellowstone origin story, introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early 20th century in the Mountain West, streaming Sunday exclusively on Paramount+.
12/12/2022
Trailer
01:00
Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022