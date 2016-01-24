Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
Strapped
Season 3 E 14 • 04/17/2016
Eight female athletes arrive at the ranch to go head-to-head in The Summit, Water Logged and Strapped. But only one will get to take on the Skullbuster for a shot at $10,000.
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS3 • E4Flipping Out
Eight rough and tough female athletes must face off in Trench Warfare, Pole Dancer and Chain Gang before they get a chance at the Skullbuster and a shot at $10,000 if they can beat the current benchmark time.
01/24/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS3 • E5A Frog’s Hair Away
Eight male athletes compete in Summit, High & Dry and Cranked for a chance to win $10,000. Who will outlast his competition and challenge the toughest course in America?
01/31/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS3 • E6High and Dry
Eight new female competitors try and prove they are the toughest badass in the country by taking on Summit, High & Dry and Cranked. The winner moves on to face the Skullbuster and a chance at Steve Austin’s $10,000.
02/14/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS3 • E7Winners Never Quit
Eight men come to the Broken Skull Ranch to battle one another in Rip Off, Loaded and Dead Weight. But will the last man standing defeat the Skullbuster and walk away with the $10,000?
02/21/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS3 • E8Stars and Scraps
Eight female military veterans battle in Rip Off, Loaded and Dead Weight. But only one will have a shot at the Skullbuster and a chance at $10,000.
02/28/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS3 • E9Is There a New Sheriff in Town?
Eight male athletes tussle in Drag Race, Pile Up and Splinter. But only one man gets to take on the Skullbuster for a shot at $10,000.
03/06/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS3 • E10You Gotta Dig Deep
Eight formidable female athletes compete in Drag Race, Pile Up and Splinter. One will earn the right to take on the Skullbuster for an opportunity to win $10,000.
03/13/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS3 • E11Heavy Hitters
Eight of the biggest athletes to ever step foot on the ranch battle it out in Possession, Bail Out and The Crate. But only one will survive to take on the Skullbuster for a shot at $10,000.
03/20/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS3 • E12A Woman Possessed
Eight female athletes are put to the test in Possession, Bail Out and The Crate. But only one will take on the Skullbuster for a chance to win $10,000.
03/27/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS3 • E13King of the Hill
Eight male athletes face off in The Summit, Barn Burner and Strapped. The winner moves on to the Skullbuster and a chance to win $10,000.
04/03/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS3 • E15Guns n Hoses
Steve invites eight first responders to battle it out in Trench Warfare, High & Dry and Hard Labor. Only one will come out on top and take on the Skullbuster for a chance to win $10,000.
04/24/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS3 • E16Labor Pain
Eight ferocious female athletes arrive at the ranch to do battle in Trench Warfare, High & Dry and Hard Labor. But only one will take on Steve’s Skullbuster for a chance to win $10,000.
04/24/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS3 • E17Shell Shocked
Eight male athletes arrive at the ranch to fight it out in Rip Off, Shock Wave and Dead Weight. Which one will outlast the rest and go on to face the Skullbuster for a shot at $10,000?
05/01/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS3 • E18Finish Strong
Steve brings in his final eight female athletes to compete in Rip Off, Loaded and Pile Up. But only one is going to take on the Skullbuster for a chance to win $10,000.
05/01/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS4 • E1Toughest Place in America
Steve Austin begins season four with eight hardcore athletes going head to head in three rounds of grueling competition. The winner will have to beat the returning champion’s benchmark time in order to walk away with $10,000.
11/13/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS4 • E2The Girls Are Back In Town
Steve Austin invites eight elite level women to compete on his ranch. But only one will get a shot at the new Skullbuster and chance to beat returning champion Cassidy’s benchmark time and earn the $10,000 prize.
11/20/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS4 • E3Last Man Smilin’
Steve Austin puts eight heavyweights through three rounds of competition in Drag Race, Trucked Up, and The Crate. One competitor will take on the Skullbuster for a chance at $10,000, but only if he can beat the benchmark time.
11/27/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS4 • E4Down & Dirty
Steve Austin invites eight female athletes to his ranch to go head-to-head in Drag Race, Trucked Up, and The Crate. Only one will stand tall in the end and take on Steve’s Skullbuster for a chance at $10,000.
12/04/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS4 • E5Broken Records
Eight accomplished athletes will battle it out in Rip Off, Stoned, and Pole Dancer to determine who takes on Steve Austin’s Skullbuster for a chance to win $10,000.
12/11/2016