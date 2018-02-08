Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team

Getting the DCC Look

E 5 • 08/30/2018

The first-year hopefuls get new looks on Rookie Makeover Day, DCC alumni give the candidates feedback, and Cowboys' Head Coach Jason Garrett stops by during a rehearsal.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
E1
The Road to World-Class Begins

Hundreds of eager hopefuls -- ranging from starry-eyed rookies to experienced NFL cheerleaders -- gather at AT&T Stadium for a shot at joining the world’s most famous squad.
08/02/2018
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
E2
Field of Dreams

The 125 remaining hopefuls must nail a choreographed routine before advancing to the final rounds, and the DCC veterans reveal their plans for the future.
08/08/2018
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
E4
Success Is Such Hard Work

The returning veterans travel to the Bahamas to shoot the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders swimsuit calendar, and the rookies feel the pressure as training camp begins.
08/23/2018
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
E5
Getting the DCC Look

The first-year hopefuls get new looks on Rookie Makeover Day, DCC alumni give the candidates feedback, and Cowboys' Head Coach Jason Garrett stops by during a rehearsal.
08/30/2018
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
E6
Jump Split Reckoning

Before Kelli and Judy make roster cuts, the rookies learn the famed kickline and jump splits, get fitted for the iconic uniform and face Jay Johnson's power squad training.
09/06/2018
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
E8
Here Comes Kitty

A veterinary technician chases her dream, Kelli has an uncomfortable conversation about an applicant’s weight, and the women explore their new city.
09/20/2018
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
E9
Field of Fears

Some candidates struggle to adapt to the larger stage when they finally hit the field to learn the DCC entrance, and Miranda is unnerved by criticism of her hair.
09/27/2018
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
E10
The Next Level

With so many strong candidates, Kelli realizes some of the cuts may not be dance-based, and media simulation day proves to be problematic for a few of the candidates.
10/04/2018
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
E11
Staying Strong

DCC hopefuls try on the iconic uniform for cameos, show off their hip-hop skills for celebrity choreographer Marty Kudelka and learn table manners in an etiquette class.
10/11/2018
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
E13
Game Day

Kelli and Judy make the emotional final cuts, dreams come true when the 2018 DCC squad is announced, and the women hit the field for their first game.
10/25/2018
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
S14 • E1
First Impressions

Hundreds of hopefuls arrive at AT&T Stadium to start the rigorous audition process for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, competing for the fewest number of open spots ever.
08/02/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
S14 • E2
Choreography Competition

The 101 remaining hopefuls must master tough choreography, learn the famous DCC kick line and impress judges Melissa Rycroft and Charm La'Donna.
08/09/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
S14 • E3
It's Going Down

The candidates give panel interviews and solo performances before the rookies and veterans face off on the field and find out who makes it to training camp.
08/16/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
S14 • E4
Overwhelmed

The pressure is on at training camp as both rookie and veteran candidates give it their all in front of their toughest audience yet.
08/23/2019
