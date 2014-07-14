Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge

Ladies First

Season 2 E 2 • 01/11/2015

Steve Austin welcomes elite female athletes to charge up a steep incline, get a tire up a hill and smash through concrete, all in hopes of taking on the Skullbuster.

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S1 • E2
Didn’t Even Break A Nail

It's ladies' night at Steve Austin's ranch as eight fearless women face a muddy trench, weighted ropes, a junkyard race and the Skullbuster obstacle course.
07/14/2014
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S1 • E3
Beards and Brawn

Eight tough-as-nails male athletes compete for a chance to win $10,000 by wrestling, stacking tires, facing off in a sand pit and mastering the Skullbuster.
07/21/2014
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S1 • E4
Boom or Bust

Eight women head to the Broken Skull Ranch to wrestle in a sand pit, stack tires and drag chains, with the winner getting a chance at the Skullbuster and $10,000.
07/28/2014
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S1 • E5
Locked and Loaded

Eight men try their luck at tug-of-war, a kettlebell race and a wrestling match, with the last remaining competitor entering into the Skullbuster for a chance to win $10,000.
08/04/2014
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S1 • E6
The Good, The Bad And The Crazy

Eight women try their luck at tug-of-war, a kettlebell race and a wrestling match, with the last remaining athlete entering into the Skullbuster for a chance to win $10,000.
08/10/2014
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S1 • E7
Welcome to the Gun Show

Steve invites eight men to his Broken Skull Ranch to test their strength and endurance in full-body tug-of-war, a sandbag race, a wrestling match and the Skullbuster.
08/17/2014
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S1 • E8
Looks Can Be Deceiving

Steve welcomes eight women to his Broken Skull Ranch to test their strength and endurance in full-body tug-of-war, a sandbag race, a wrestling match and the Skullbuster.
08/24/2014
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S1 • E9
Last Man Standing

A group of elite male athletes battle in a muddy trench, pull weighted metal chains and push barrels, all for a chance at the Skullbuster obstacle course.
08/31/2014
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S1 • E10
You Lose, You Leave

A group of elite female athletes fight in a muddy trench, pull weighted metal chains and push barrels, all for a chance at the Skullbuster obstacle course.
09/07/2014
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S2 • E1
Welcome Back to Hell

Steve Austin welcomes a group of elite male athletes to charge up a steep incline, get a tire up a hill and smash through concrete, all in hopes of taking on the Skullbuster.
01/04/2015
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S2 • E3
The Last Face You See

Eight male competitors vie to be the first to snatch a sandbag, drag a barn wall across the ranch and crank a weighted sled uphill, all to take on the Skullbuster.
01/18/2015
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S2 • E4
Big Girls Don't Cry

Eight female competitors vie to be the first to snatch a sandbag, drag a barn wall across the ranch and crank a weighted sled uphill, all to take on the Skullbuster.
01/25/2015
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S2 • E5
Gods of War

Steve Austin invites eight elite male athletes to wrestle in a muddy trench, race uphill with a yolk of chains, wheelbarrow sandbags and complete the Skullbuster.
02/08/2015
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S2 • E6
Fallen on Hard Times

Steve Austin welcomes eight elite female athletes to wrestle in a muddy trench, race uphill with a yolk of chains, wheelbarrow sandbags and complete the Skullbuster.
02/15/2015
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S2 • E7
Totally Ripped

Several elite male athletes must wrestle a band from their opponent's leg, drag kettle bags uphill and pull weighted tires, all in hopes of taking on the Skullbuster.
02/22/2015
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S2 • E8
Mean Girls

Several elite female athletes must wrestle a band from their opponent's leg, drag kettle bags uphill and pull weighted tires, all in hopes of taking on the Skullbuster.
03/01/2015
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S2 • E9
Put Up or Shut Up!

Eight male athletes vie for a chance at the Skullbuster by going head to head in full-body tug-of-war, an uphill weighted ball toss and a race to build a climbing post.
03/08/2015
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S2 • E10
Best For Last

Eight female athletes vie for a chance at the Skullbuster by going head to head in full-body tug-of-war, an uphill weighted ball toss and a race to build a climbing post.
03/15/2015
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S3 • E1
Rank and Fight

Steve Austin kicks off season three with eight badasses who will go head to head in three bust ass challenges. The last man standing will earn the right to take on the Skullbuster for a chance to win $10,000.
01/03/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
S3 • E2
Special Delivery

Steve Austin invites eight hardcore female athletes to visit the ranch to battle through Snatch, Water Logged and The Crate before one competitor gets her shot at the Skullbuster and $10,000.
01/10/2016