Redneck Island
Hang in There
Season 5 E 7 • 03/10/2016
The players go head-to-head in a physical endurance challenge, a night of celebration spirals out of control, and Heather dreads going against her best friend Tessa in The Pit.
More
Watching
Full Ep
39:54
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS4 • E7Hung Out to Dry
The Southerners throw a party with a risqué dress code, Margaret puts winning above her teammate's well-being during the challenge, and Nicole accuses Cody of disloyalty.
01/22/2015
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS4 • E8Are You Smarter Than a Redneck?
Nicole reluctantly starts to develop feelings for Cody, a challenge tests the women's brains and the men's brawn, and Katie questions Josh's loyalty.
01/29/2015
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS4 • E9On the Ropes
Margaret and Josh's PDA gets on everyone's nerves, the competitors take on an obstacle course while tied together, and Josh and Margaret deploy a risky strategy.
02/05/2015
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS4 • E10Two for the Money
Josh and Katie are on the outs heading into the finale, the final three teams compete for $100,000, and one team tries desperately to overcome a delayed start.
02/12/2015
Full Ep
1:00:05
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS5 • E1The Battle Begins
Steve Austin pits 12 impassioned Redneck Island veterans against 12 ambitious rookies to vie for a $100,000 prize, and old rivalries resurface as the competition heats up.
01/28/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS5 • E2Broken Dreams
Justin quits, Margaret's future in the competition looks bleak, Connar is seriously injured, and tensions flare as the teams clash.
02/04/2016
Full Ep
41:29
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS5 • E3Great Expectations
Tank receives life-changing news from his girlfriend, the players take a leap of faith during a challenge, and the veterans form an alliance with a low-failure rate.
02/11/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS5 • E4Breaking Up Is Hard to Do
Sparks fly between Hunter and Kayla, but their connection ultimately fades, the players take part in a challenge of wits versus brawn, and the veterans' alliance is fractured.
02/18/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS5 • E5Tuff Luck
The transfer of power from the veterans to the rookies gains traction, Margaret and Josh flirt with each other, and the players band together to eliminate Cowboy.
02/25/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS5 • E6Money Hungry
The veterans and rookies struggle to get the upper hand, a challenge activates the players' gag reflexes, and Nicole and Jorden are forced to put their friendship aside.
03/03/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS5 • E7Hang in There
The players go head-to-head in a physical endurance challenge, a night of celebration spirals out of control, and Heather dreads going against her best friend Tessa in The Pit.
03/10/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS5 • E8Pulling Off a Victory
Bonds are strengthened and friendships are called into question as the competition nears its end, and Margaret thinks Jorden's decision to send her into The Pit is personal.
03/17/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS5 • E9Don't Be Trippin'
Tank loses his cool as he confronts Becky, the players compete in a nerve-racking trip-wire challenge, and the final three teams are revealed.
03/24/2016