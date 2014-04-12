Redneck Island

The Battle Begins

Season 5 E 1 • 01/28/2016

Steve Austin pits 12 impassioned Redneck Island veterans against 12 ambitious rookies to vie for a $100,000 prize, and old rivalries resurface as the competition heats up.

Redneck Island
S4 • E1
It's All About the South

Twenty-four wild Southerners arrive at a picturesque lake house, Cody's drunken prank angers Riley, and the teams tackle a floating obstacle course.
12/04/2014
Redneck Island
S4 • E2
Shot Through the Heart

Corey worries about teammate Jami's drunken antics, the contestants compete in a sharpshooting challenge, and The Pit threatens a burgeoning relationship.
12/11/2014
Redneck Island
S4 • E3
High and Mighty

Margaret struggles with Riley's elimination, the Southerners face a terrifying test of balance, and a shocking Pit challenge alienates one player from the rest of the house.
12/18/2014
Redneck Island
S4 • E4
What Goes Up Must Come Down

Parigi starts a fight between Cowboy and Cody, a lake-jumping challenge sends one competitor away in an ambulance, and the other women accuse Margaret of manipulation.
01/01/2015
Redneck Island
S4 • E5
Never Let Go

Hunter stops Cody from pulling a mean-spirited prank on Cowboy, the teams see who can dangle from a pole the longest, and Josh tries keeping his feelings for Margaret secret.
01/08/2015
Redneck Island
S4 • E6
Flour Power

Tank angers the rest of the house with a messy prank, the teams race to devour disgusting Southern dishes, and Josh's relationship with Margaret compromises his strategy.
01/15/2015
Redneck Island
S4 • E7
Hung Out to Dry

The Southerners throw a party with a risqué dress code, Margaret puts winning above her teammate's well-being during the challenge, and Nicole accuses Cody of disloyalty.
01/22/2015
Redneck Island
S4 • E8
Are You Smarter Than a Redneck?

Nicole reluctantly starts to develop feelings for Cody, a challenge tests the women's brains and the men's brawn, and Katie questions Josh's loyalty.
01/29/2015
Redneck Island
S4 • E9
On the Ropes

Margaret and Josh's PDA gets on everyone's nerves, the competitors take on an obstacle course while tied together, and Josh and Margaret deploy a risky strategy.
02/05/2015
Redneck Island
S4 • E10
Two for the Money

Josh and Katie are on the outs heading into the finale, the final three teams compete for $100,000, and one team tries desperately to overcome a delayed start.
02/12/2015
Redneck Island
S5 • E2
Broken Dreams

Justin quits, Margaret's future in the competition looks bleak, Connar is seriously injured, and tensions flare as the teams clash.
02/04/2016
Redneck Island
S5 • E3
Great Expectations

Tank receives life-changing news from his girlfriend, the players take a leap of faith during a challenge, and the veterans form an alliance with a low-failure rate.
02/11/2016
Redneck Island
S5 • E4
Breaking Up Is Hard to Do

Sparks fly between Hunter and Kayla, but their connection ultimately fades, the players take part in a challenge of wits versus brawn, and the veterans' alliance is fractured.
02/18/2016
Redneck Island
S5 • E5
Tuff Luck

The transfer of power from the veterans to the rookies gains traction, Margaret and Josh flirt with each other, and the players band together to eliminate Cowboy.
02/25/2016
Redneck Island
S5 • E6
Money Hungry

The veterans and rookies struggle to get the upper hand, a challenge activates the players' gag reflexes, and Nicole and Jorden are forced to put their friendship aside.
03/03/2016
Redneck Island
S5 • E7
Hang in There

The players go head-to-head in a physical endurance challenge, a night of celebration spirals out of control, and Heather dreads going against her best friend Tessa in The Pit.
03/10/2016
Redneck Island
S5 • E8
Pulling Off a Victory

Bonds are strengthened and friendships are called into question as the competition nears its end, and Margaret thinks Jorden's decision to send her into The Pit is personal.
03/17/2016
Redneck Island
S5 • E9
Don't Be Trippin'

Tank loses his cool as he confronts Becky, the players compete in a nerve-racking trip-wire challenge, and the final three teams are revealed.
03/24/2016
Redneck Island
S5 • E10
The Final Battle

Steve Austin gives the final three teams a chance to earn a head start in the epic final race, and the finalists battle it out for the $100,000 prize.
03/31/2016