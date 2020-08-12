Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Stomp the Roach!
Season 16 E 6 • 10/22/2021
The hopefuls practice the highly precise entrance routine and jump kicks for the first time, Jordann shares a vulnerable personal story, and Judy and Kelli make two more tough cuts.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS15 • E3Gettin' Real
Guest choreographers test the rookies with new routines, the veterans arrive at camp determined to earn back their spots, and country star Mickey Guyton has inspiring words for the hopefuls.
12/08/2020
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS15 • E5Vets Aren't Safe
The rookies outshine the veterans when choreographer Travis Wall teaches a sexy dance number, and Kelli and Judy give some of the vets a wake-up call.
12/22/2020
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS15 • E6Upstaged
The dancers get a chance to showcase their unique talents during show group auditions, and Kelli and Judy deliberate with guest judges to select the elite squad.
12/29/2020
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS15 • E7The Bubble Bursts
The dancers test their ability to think on their toes during a series of mock-press interviews, and as auditions wind down, a shocking bit of news shakes up the process for Kelli and Judy.
01/05/2021
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS15 • E8We Have a Team
Kelli and Judy make cuts via video chat after a positive test for COVID-19 halts camp, Charlotte Jones hands out the iconic uniforms, and the team performs its game-day entrance.
01/12/2021
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS16 • E1Judges' Showcase
As 51 rookies and veterans arrive to chase their dreams, the candidates hope to prove their talent with a standout solo performance and take on the kick line in the Judges' Showcase.
09/17/2021
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS16 • E2You Came to Play!
Melissa Rycroft comes to the first rehearsal to see which newbies have showmanship, DCC alum Natalie Woods hosts a rookie at her home, and Kelli and Judy make the first cuts of the season.
09/24/2021
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS16 • E3Call the Medic!
The 47 hopefuls learn the mechanics of the kickline, a rookie's injuries put her out of commission, and choreographer Evan Miller teaches a dance routine that calls for power and precision.
10/01/2021
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS16 • E4Social Media Dilemma
With nine cuts looming before the team's first game, the hopefuls show off their freestyle dancing, get fit for their official uniforms and learn new choreography from Denise Dicharry.
10/08/2021
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS16 • E5Turn Them Out
Choreographer Criscilla Anderson uses her cancer battle to inspire the dancers, veteran mentors offer style tips to the rookies, and Travis Wall helps Judy and Kelli make their next cut.
10/15/2021
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS16 • E6Stomp the Roach!
The hopefuls practice the highly precise entrance routine and jump kicks for the first time, Jordann shares a vulnerable personal story, and Judy and Kelli make two more tough cuts.
10/22/2021
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS16 • E7Show Group Showdown
As the remaining ladies try out for the media-savvy Show Group, Judy and Kelli are faced with yet another difficult decision, and some dancers rise to glory while others' hearts are broken.
10/29/2021
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS16 • E8I've Heard Rumors...
Makeovers give the dancers renewed confidence, alum Yuko shares exciting personal news, veteran Lisa makes a hard decision, and Kelli questions Alora-Rose about a rumored distraction.
11/05/2021
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS16 • E9You Are Wasting Our Time!
Week nine of training camp intensifies when Kelli and Judy confront Alora-Rose and deliberate squad dismissal decisions one week before the first game of the season.
11/12/2021
