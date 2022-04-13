CMT Storytellers

Kelsea Ballerini

Season 2 E 1 • 02/17/2023

Kelsea Ballerini contemplates life, love and heartbreak with songs that hold special meaning for her, including "Peter Pan," "half of my hometown" and "HEARTFIRST."

More

Watching

Full Ep
39:59
Sign in to Watch

CMT Storytellers
S1 • E1
Brooks & Dunn

Legendary duo Brooks & Dunn take the stage for a live crowd to share fun stories from their career and play hits like "Brand New Man," "Ain't Nothing 'Bout You" and "Boot Scootin' Boogie."
04/13/2022
Full Ep
43:39
Sign in to Watch

CMT Storytellers
S1 • E2
Darius Rucker

Darius Rucker shares intimate stories in between performances of the Hootie & the Blowfish hit "Let Her Cry" and solo chart-toppers like "Alright," "For the First Time" and "Wagon Wheel."
08/31/2022
Full Ep
38:09
Sign in to Watch

CMT Storytellers
S2 • E1
Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini contemplates life, love and heartbreak with songs that hold special meaning for her, including "Peter Pan," "half of my hometown" and "HEARTFIRST."
02/17/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15

CMT Crossroads
FOR KING + COUNTRY and Jimmie Allen Take the Stage

FOR KING + COUNTRY and Jimmie Allen come together for a night of unforgettable performances on CMT Crossroads, premiering Tuesday, February 28, at 10/9c.
02/15/2023
Trailer
00:15

CMT StorytellersS1
Kelsea Ballerini Shares the Stories Behind Her Songs

Kelsea Ballerini opens up about the process of crafting her biggest hits and performs them live on CMT Storytellers, airing Thursday, February 16, at 10/9c.
02/03/2023
Trailer
01:30

1923
The Duttons Take a Stand on 1923

1923, a Yellowstone origin story, introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early 20th century in the Mountain West, streaming Sunday exclusively on Paramount+.
12/12/2022
Trailer
01:00

Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack

A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
02:29

A Familiar Face Returns in Teen Wolf: The Movie

Derek Hale finds himself fighting for his life when a skilled hunter tracks down him and his son Eli in Teen Wolf: The Movie, premiering Thursday, January 26, 2023, on Paramount+.
10/12/2022