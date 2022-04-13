CMT Storytellers
Kelsea Ballerini
Season 2 E 1 • 02/17/2023
Kelsea Ballerini contemplates life, love and heartbreak with songs that hold special meaning for her, including "Peter Pan," "half of my hometown" and "HEARTFIRST."
CMT StorytellersS1 • E1Brooks & Dunn
Legendary duo Brooks & Dunn take the stage for a live crowd to share fun stories from their career and play hits like "Brand New Man," "Ain't Nothing 'Bout You" and "Boot Scootin' Boogie."
04/13/2022
CMT StorytellersS1 • E2Darius Rucker
Darius Rucker shares intimate stories in between performances of the Hootie & the Blowfish hit "Let Her Cry" and solo chart-toppers like "Alright," "For the First Time" and "Wagon Wheel."
08/31/2022
