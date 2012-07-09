Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Episode 3
Season 7 E 3 • 09/21/2012
As the second week of training begins, strenuous rehearsal routines lead to injuries, the candidates receive some Olympic-level training and Kelli and Judy delegate group leaders.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS7 • E1Episode 1
Six hundred hopefuls from all around the country face the judges in a grueling series of auditions to become a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader for the 2012 season.
09/07/2012
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS7 • E2Episode 2
The stakes get higher as the new candidates uproot their lives to begin training in Dallas, and one woman's past threatens to destroy her future as a cheerleader.
09/14/2012
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS7 • E3Episode 3
09/21/2012
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS7 • E4Episode 4
The women receive DCC-approved makeovers before rehearsing their routines, and Kelli and Judy get to know some of the out-of-state candidates a little better.
09/28/2012
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS7 • E5Episode 5
DCC Technical Director Kitty Carter runs an intense rehearsal while Kelli is out sick, the remaining candidates enjoy a photoshoot, and the groups bond over a bowling night with the veterans.
10/05/2012
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS7 • E6Episode 6
Another week of training camp kicks off with a rehearsal on the field at the Cowboys' home stadium, and the women start to feel the pressure as Kelli and Judy narrow down their final cuts.
10/12/2012
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS7 • E7Episode 7
As training camp comes to an end, Kelli and Judy hold one final field rehearsal before announcing which women will be a part of the final DCC squad.
10/19/2012
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS7 • E8Episode 8
The squad gears up for their first game day performance, some of the rookies meet with a nutritionist, and the women gear up for photoshoot south of the border.
10/26/2012
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS7 • E9Episode 9
The cheerleaders head to Mexico for a swimsuit calendar photoshoot, everyone gets their own moment in a fashion show, and Kelli and Judy feel the pressure to select the right images.
11/02/2012
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS7 • E10Episode 10
The dancers endure an intense rehearsal schedule as Kelli and Judy prepare for their first regular home game performance, and one hopeful's tardiness creates stress for everyone.
11/09/2012
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS7 • E11Episode 11
Cheerleading hopefuls travel from near and far to follow their dreams and audition for a highly coveted spot on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' squad.
11/16/2012
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS8 • E1The Journey Begins
Dreams are on the line as the tryouts for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 2013-2014 squad begin.
09/06/2013
