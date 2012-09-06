Redneck Island
A Bird In The Hand
Season 1 E 3 • 06/23/2012
The contestants struggle to catch fish, and a mistake during the challenge puts a popular team member on the chopping block.
Redneck IslandS1 • E1Welcome To Redneck Island
Steve Austin hosts a group of 12 rough and rowdy men and women on an uninhabited island for a chance to win $100,000 in cash.
06/09/2012
Redneck IslandS1 • E2Leapin' Lizards
A new contestant arrives on the island, testing established alliances, and the group attempts to hunt for an alternate protein source.
06/16/2012
Redneck IslandS1 • E3A Bird In The Hand
06/23/2012
Redneck IslandS1 • E4All Mixed Up
The arrival of new animals to the camp leads to a major disagreement among the contestants, and Steve Austin makes an announcement that increases tensions on the island.
06/30/2012
Redneck IslandS1 • E5Beer Bliss
The contestants celebrate when a crate of beer washes up on shore until Steve Austin reveals his plans for the beverage, and an injury puts one team member in jeopardy.
07/14/2012
Redneck IslandS1 • E6The Pinky Swear
The contestants make an effort to liven up camp with a waterslide, but the fun stops when a team member is forced to choose between two friends at elimination.
07/21/2012
Redneck IslandS1 • E7As Redneck Island Turns
Steve Austin makes a surprise visit to camp with news that shakes up the future of the competition, and the contestants are forced to make a difficult decision at elimination.
07/28/2012
Redneck IslandS1 • E8Shootin' Fish in a Barrel
After a day of bowling and fishing, the final five contestants compete in a sharp shooting challenge, and one more competitor leaves the island.
08/11/2012
Redneck IslandS1 • E9What Goes Down, Must Come Up
Alliances are tested as the final four contestants face off for the cash prize, and an eating challenge leaves some contestants feeling uneasy.
08/18/2012
Redneck IslandS1 • E10One Last Beer Run
The final three contestants face off in their last series of challenges, and Steve Austin crowns a winner.
08/25/2012
Redneck IslandS2 • E2Food Fight
After a slippery challenge to win a coveted bounty of food, things get heated when the contestants fight over their winnings.
11/12/2012
Redneck IslandS2 • E1Bigger, Badder and Redder
A group of 14 rowdy men and women descend on Steve Austin's tropical island to compete for a chance to win $100,000.
11/12/2012