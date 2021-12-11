The Last Cowboy

The Right Horse

Season 2 E 4 • 12/03/2021

As the riders choose which of their horses to bring to the Run for a Million, Brian's decision becomes personal and Cade worries that he doesn't have a reliable ride.

The Last Cowboy
S2 • E1
Cactus Classic

The stakes are high for the top riders and their families as they head to Scottsdale, Arizona, for The Cactus Classic and a chance to qualify for this year's Run for a Million.
11/12/2021
The Last Cowboy
S2 • E2
Horse Power

Cade prepares to compete against one or both of his parents in the Run for a Million, Abby is disappointed to miss the qualifiers, and Andreas Maschke shows off his custom saddles.
11/19/2021
The Last Cowboy
S2 • E3
The Next Generation

Andrea, Matt and Craig prepare for the Run for a Million and train their kids for the non-pro championships in hopes of continuing their family legacies.
11/26/2021
The Last Cowboy
S2 • E4
The Right Horse

As the riders choose which of their horses to bring to the Run for a Million, Brian's decision becomes personal and Cade worries that he doesn't have a reliable ride.
12/03/2021
The Last Cowboy
S2 • E5
The Derby

As the competition heats up at the NRHA Derby, Cade and Tom face disappointing shows, Abby sets her sights on the qualifier, and the riders consider their horses for the Run for a Million.
12/10/2021
The Last Cowboy
S2 • E6
The Run for a Million

At the Run for a Million in Las Vegas, the riders draw to determine show order, a horse's health is in question, and one competitor rides off with the biggest purse in horse reining.
12/17/2021
Highlight
The Last Cowboy
The Runoff for a Million

Kole Price and Shawn Flarida compete in a runoff for the top prize, and all the riders reflect on this year's competition.
12/17/2021
