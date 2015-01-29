Redneck Island

Pulling Off a Victory

Season 5 E 8 • 03/17/2016

Bonds are strengthened and friendships are called into question as the competition nears its end, and Margaret thinks Jorden's decision to send her into The Pit is personal.

More

Watching

Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch

Redneck Island
S4 • E8
Are You Smarter Than a Redneck?

Nicole reluctantly starts to develop feelings for Cody, a challenge tests the women's brains and the men's brawn, and Katie questions Josh's loyalty.
01/29/2015
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch

Redneck Island
S4 • E9
On the Ropes

Margaret and Josh's PDA gets on everyone's nerves, the competitors take on an obstacle course while tied together, and Josh and Margaret deploy a risky strategy.
02/05/2015
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch

Redneck Island
S4 • E10
Two for the Money

Josh and Katie are on the outs heading into the finale, the final three teams compete for $100,000, and one team tries desperately to overcome a delayed start.
02/12/2015
Full Ep
1:00:05
Sign in to Watch

Redneck Island
S5 • E1
The Battle Begins

Steve Austin pits 12 impassioned Redneck Island veterans against 12 ambitious rookies to vie for a $100,000 prize, and old rivalries resurface as the competition heats up.
01/28/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch

Redneck Island
S5 • E2
Broken Dreams

Justin quits, Margaret's future in the competition looks bleak, Connar is seriously injured, and tensions flare as the teams clash.
02/04/2016
Full Ep
41:29
Sign in to Watch

Redneck Island
S5 • E3
Great Expectations

Tank receives life-changing news from his girlfriend, the players take a leap of faith during a challenge, and the veterans form an alliance with a low-failure rate.
02/11/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch

Redneck Island
S5 • E4
Breaking Up Is Hard to Do

Sparks fly between Hunter and Kayla, but their connection ultimately fades, the players take part in a challenge of wits versus brawn, and the veterans' alliance is fractured.
02/18/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch

Redneck Island
S5 • E5
Tuff Luck

The transfer of power from the veterans to the rookies gains traction, Margaret and Josh flirt with each other, and the players band together to eliminate Cowboy.
02/25/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch

Redneck Island
S5 • E6
Money Hungry

The veterans and rookies struggle to get the upper hand, a challenge activates the players' gag reflexes, and Nicole and Jorden are forced to put their friendship aside.
03/03/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch

Redneck Island
S5 • E7
Hang in There

The players go head-to-head in a physical endurance challenge, a night of celebration spirals out of control, and Heather dreads going against her best friend Tessa in The Pit.
03/10/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch

Redneck Island
S5 • E8
Pulling Off a Victory

Bonds are strengthened and friendships are called into question as the competition nears its end, and Margaret thinks Jorden's decision to send her into The Pit is personal.
03/17/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch

Redneck Island
S5 • E9
Don't Be Trippin'

Tank loses his cool as he confronts Becky, the players compete in a nerve-racking trip-wire challenge, and the final three teams are revealed.
03/24/2016
Full Ep
41:29
Sign in to Watch

Redneck Island
S5 • E10
The Final Battle

Steve Austin gives the final three teams a chance to earn a head start in the epic final race, and the finalists battle it out for the $100,000 prize.
03/31/2016