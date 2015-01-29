Redneck Island
Pulling Off a Victory
Season 5 E 8 • 03/17/2016
Bonds are strengthened and friendships are called into question as the competition nears its end, and Margaret thinks Jorden's decision to send her into The Pit is personal.
More
Watching
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS4 • E8Are You Smarter Than a Redneck?
Nicole reluctantly starts to develop feelings for Cody, a challenge tests the women's brains and the men's brawn, and Katie questions Josh's loyalty.
01/29/2015
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS4 • E9On the Ropes
Margaret and Josh's PDA gets on everyone's nerves, the competitors take on an obstacle course while tied together, and Josh and Margaret deploy a risky strategy.
02/05/2015
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS4 • E10Two for the Money
Josh and Katie are on the outs heading into the finale, the final three teams compete for $100,000, and one team tries desperately to overcome a delayed start.
02/12/2015
Full Ep
1:00:05
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS5 • E1The Battle Begins
Steve Austin pits 12 impassioned Redneck Island veterans against 12 ambitious rookies to vie for a $100,000 prize, and old rivalries resurface as the competition heats up.
01/28/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS5 • E2Broken Dreams
Justin quits, Margaret's future in the competition looks bleak, Connar is seriously injured, and tensions flare as the teams clash.
02/04/2016
Full Ep
41:29
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS5 • E3Great Expectations
Tank receives life-changing news from his girlfriend, the players take a leap of faith during a challenge, and the veterans form an alliance with a low-failure rate.
02/11/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS5 • E4Breaking Up Is Hard to Do
Sparks fly between Hunter and Kayla, but their connection ultimately fades, the players take part in a challenge of wits versus brawn, and the veterans' alliance is fractured.
02/18/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS5 • E5Tuff Luck
The transfer of power from the veterans to the rookies gains traction, Margaret and Josh flirt with each other, and the players band together to eliminate Cowboy.
02/25/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS5 • E6Money Hungry
The veterans and rookies struggle to get the upper hand, a challenge activates the players' gag reflexes, and Nicole and Jorden are forced to put their friendship aside.
03/03/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS5 • E7Hang in There
The players go head-to-head in a physical endurance challenge, a night of celebration spirals out of control, and Heather dreads going against her best friend Tessa in The Pit.
03/10/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS5 • E8Pulling Off a Victory
Bonds are strengthened and friendships are called into question as the competition nears its end, and Margaret thinks Jorden's decision to send her into The Pit is personal.
03/17/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
Redneck IslandS5 • E9Don't Be Trippin'
Tank loses his cool as he confronts Becky, the players compete in a nerve-racking trip-wire challenge, and the final three teams are revealed.
03/24/2016