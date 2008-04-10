Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Episode 3
Season 3 E 3 • 10/18/2008
Training camp begins at Valley Ranch, where the new candidates meet the veterans for the first time.
More
Watching
Full Ep
42:40
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E1Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 1
Over 600 excited and anxious hopefuls arrive at Texas Stadium to audition for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
10/04/2008
Full Ep
21:20
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E2Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 2
The competition heats up as the surviving candidates go head-to-head against experienced veterans for a coveted spot in training camp.
10/11/2008
Full Ep
21:20
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E3Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 3
Training camp begins at Valley Ranch, where the new candidates meet the veterans for the first time.
10/18/2008
Full Ep
21:20
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E4Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 4
After two weeks of training camp, the rookies get fitted for their uniforms, but it's a bittersweet moment because it's time to start making cuts.
10/25/2008
Full Ep
21:20
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E5Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 5
After they have to say goodbye to one of their own, reality sets in for the remaining training camp candidates: No one's position on the squad is secure.
11/01/2008
Full Ep
21:20
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E6Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 6
The squad gets a much-needed wake-up call from guest choreographer Kitty Carter, who takes them through a grueling dance rehearsal and leaves a few emotional wrecks in her wake.
11/08/2008
Full Ep
21:21
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E7Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 7
Some dreams come true as the remaining training camp candidates model the iconic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders uniforms during a photo shoot.
11/15/2008
Full Ep
40:51
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E8Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 8
With more cuts looming and only two rehearsals left, Judy and Megan Fox dish out critiques as the candidates run through their final dance routines.
11/22/2008
Full Ep
41:58
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E1Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 1
There's a buzz of nervous energy and excitement when over 500 hopefuls arrive for the preliminary auditions, each performing a freestyle dance routine to stand out and impress the judges.
10/10/2009
Full Ep
20:49
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E2Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 2
In the final audition, the new candidates compete with returning veterans for a spot in training camp, and the hopefuls answer questions from the judges during panel interviews.
10/17/2009
Full Ep
20:49
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E3Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 3
Training camp kicks off at Valley Ranch with the candidates learning how they scored with the judges, and Kelli and Judy determine which hopefuls will survive the first week.
10/24/2009
Full Ep
20:49
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E4Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamEpisode 4
Week three of training camp starts with cuts and uniform fittings, where each candidate gets to try on the famous blue and white star-studded outfit.
10/31/2009
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
01:00
Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022