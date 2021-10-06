CMT Campfire Sessions

Lady A

Season 1 E 4 • 06/24/2021

Lady A gets cozy around the campfire to perform acoustic versions of their hits "Need You Now," "Like a Lady," "Let It Be Love" and more.

CMT Campfire Sessions
S1 • E1
Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall cozy up beneath the stars to perform "Two-Step Down to Texas," "Tin Man," "I Don't Like It" and more from their album "The Marfa Tapes."
06/10/2021
CMT Campfire Sessions
S1 • E2
Kane Brown

Kane Brown and the members of Restless Road kick back with "Lose It," "Take Me Home," a moment of inspired improvisation, a soulful rendition of Kane's "Worship You" and more.
06/10/2021
CMT Campfire Sessions
S1 • E3
Brothers Osborne

Brothers Osborne gather around the campfire to perform bluegrass versions of their tunes "I'm Not for Everyone," "Hatin' Somebody," "Dead Man's Curve" and more from their album "Skeletons."
06/17/2021
CMT Campfire Sessions
S1 • E4
Lady A

Lady A gets cozy around the campfire to perform acoustic versions of their hits "Need You Now," "Like a Lady," "Let It Be Love" and more.
06/24/2021
CMT Campfire Sessions
S1 • E5
Covers

Brothers Osborne, Kelsea Ballerini, Trisha Yearwood and more perform acoustic renditions of classic songs including "On the Road Again," "Dreams" and "When Will I Be Loved."
07/01/2021
CMT Campfire Sessions
S1 • E6
Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini tells stories about her songwriting process and joins her band to perform "Peter Pan," "hole in the bottle," "homecoming queen?" and "half of my hometown."
07/08/2021
CMT Campfire Sessions
S1 • E7
Keb' Mo'

Keb' Mo' and his band perform "I Don't Know," "Oklahoma," "Old Me Better" and "Sunny and Warm" while musing about married life and growing older.
07/15/2021
CMT Campfire Sessions
S1 • E8
Trisha Yearwood

Trisha Yearwood and her band perform acoustic versions of "Find a Way," "She's in Love with the Boy" and "Walkaway Joe," and she shares the spotlight with Mitch Rossell on "Ran into You."
07/22/2021
CMT Campfire Sessions
S1 • E9
Little Big Town

The members of Little Big Town gather around to share memories and play songs from their catalog including "Pontoon," "Throw Your Love Away" and "Girl Crush."
04/12/2022
CMT Campfire Sessions
S2 • E1
Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean and his band jam together under the stars while playing "Tattoos on This Town," "Dirt Road Anthem," "My Kinda Party," and more, and take turns telling songwriting stories.
07/15/2022
CMT Campfire Sessions
S2 • E2
Brandy Clark

Singer-songwriter Brandy Clark camps out under the stars for a night of storytelling and songs, including "Who You Thought I Was," "Mama's Broken Heart," and "Love Can Go to Hell."
07/22/2022
CMT Campfire Sessions
S2 • E3
Clay Walker & Tracy Lawrence

Fresh off a co-headlining tour, buddies Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence sing their signature songs like "Sticks and Stones" and "What's It to You," and back each other up as bandmates.
07/29/2022
CMT Campfire Sessions
S2 • E4
Old Dominion

Old Dominion gets together with Matt Jenkins and Josh Osborne on the front porch to play acoustic versions of their songs "Make It Sweet," "I Was on a Boat That Day," "Hotel Key" and more.
08/05/2022
CMT Campfire Sessions
S2 • E5
Brett Eldredge

Brett Eldredge and friends hit CMT's ultimate backyard bonfire to perform twangy tunes like "Gabrielle" and "Beat of the Music," swap stories under the string lights, and goof off together.
08/12/2022