Party Down South
Rednecks in Heat
Season 1 E 9 • 03/13/2014
Mattie goes on a date with Jason, Tiffany's hormones boil out of control (and Walt finds himself on the receiving end of it), and Mattie's alter ego Martha makes a reappearance.
Party Down SouthS1 • E1Go Hard or Go Home
Eight spirited southerners get together at a house in South Carolina to party, drink and engage in all sorts of country fun, but tempers quickly flare on the first night.
01/16/2014
Party Down SouthS1 • E2What's Your Name Again?
Daddy's drinking is a cause for concern, the gang sobers up after a chaotic first night at the party house, and Murray accuses Daddy of breaking guy code.
01/23/2014
Party Down SouthS1 • E3Love Triangles and Tribulations
Lauren, Lyle and Mattie find themselves in a love triangle, and the gang starts their first day of work at a marina, then engage in some country activities.
01/30/2014
Party Down SouthS1 • E4It's My Birrrday
Lyle and Mattie get into a brawl near the marina and are reprimanded by their boss, the crew unite for a peculiar meeting, and Lyle gets a surprise birthday party on a boat.
02/06/2014
Party Down SouthS1 • E5That Wasn't Whiskey
Walt clues Daddy in on an unpleasant drinking incident, the gang shares intimate stories about their personal lives, and Lyle's attempt to find common ground with Lauren flops.
02/13/2014
Party Down SouthS1 • E6Mattie Martha Meltdown
Mattie unleashes her alter ego Martha and pandemonium ensues, Tiffany has an emotional breakdown, the gang lets loose with friends, and Lyle encroaches on Lauren's space.
02/20/2014
Party Down SouthS1 • E7Heartburn or Heartbreak?
Lyle is plagued with severe heartburn, Lil Bit gets drunk and has a gross bonding experience with Daddy, and Mattie brings home a new guy and delights in making Lyle jealous.
02/27/2014
Party Down SouthS1 • E8Cuddling Days Are Over
Tiffany warns Lyle that Mattie won't reciprocate his feelings, Walt helps Mattie see Lyle in a new light, and Tiffany yearns for ways to quell her sexual frustration.
03/06/2014
Party Down SouthS1 • E10Payback's a Fish
The ladies stage an intervention to discuss Mattie's belligerent behavior when she drinks, Walt pranks the girls and they retaliate, and the gang says goodbye.
03/20/2014
Party Down SouthS1 • E11The After Party, Pt. 1
The cast sit down with host Christine Lakin to relive the craziest, drunkest and most dramatic moments from the party house, including some never-before-seen footage.
03/27/2014
Party Down SouthS1 • E12The After Party, Pt. 2
Christine Lakin chats with the cast to set the record straight about the best and worst moments they experienced in the party house.
04/03/2014
Party Down SouthS2 • E1Hot Mess Express
The cast is back under one roof to funnel beers, engage in endless country shenanigans and take over one of the top party destinations in Athens, Georgia.
06/05/2014
Party Down SouthS2 • E2We Gonna Fight or We Gonna Kiss?
The guys tease Daddy, Taylor reveals mind-altering information, and Lyle insults Tiffany, so she uses his face as a punching bag.
06/12/2014
Party Down SouthS2 • E3Lil Bit of a Problem
Lyle shows off his pole-dancing skills, the gang starts their first day of work, Daddy gives Lil Bit a piece of his mind, and Lil Bit threatens to leave the house.
06/19/2014
Party Down SouthS2 • E4Stop Stalking
Daddy and Lil Bit deal with the aftermath of their secret, Lyle and Lauren kiss and make up, Tiffany doesn't think Lil Bit's story adds up, and Walt gets lucky.
06/26/2014
Party Down SouthS2 • E5Get Over Me
The gang thinks Lil Bit is running away from her problems, Daddy and Lil Bit try to move forward after their epic fight, and Daddy's friends come over for a wild visit.
07/03/2014
Party Down SouthS2 • E6Love is Blind. And Drunk.
Tiffany is fed up with her relationship and finds solace in the arms of someone else, and Mattie urges Daddy to rein in his anger.
07/10/2014