Still the King
Still the KingS1 • E1Pilot
Washed-up country singer and recent jailbird Vernon Brownmule discovers he has a teenage daughter and owes a heap of child support, so he fibs his way into a job as the town's new preacher.
06/12/2016
Full Ep
20:56
Still the KingS1 • E2Preach On
Vernon turns to desperate measures to save his ill-gotten job when the real preacher arrives in town, Debbie needs to win over the child services agent, and Charlotte meets a hunky drummer.
06/12/2016
Full Ep
21:12
Still the KingS1 • E3Take Your Daughter to Work Day
Vernon is granted visitation rights with Charlotte and ends up taking her along to an unusual gig, Ronnie enjoys the perks of a long-ago mishap, and Walt deals with the fallout of his error.
06/19/2016
Full Ep
21:56
Still the KingS1 • E4Puddin’ Hood
Debbie faces down a rival crafter, and Vernon's lies become harder to maintain when his pastorly duties conflict with his parole officer Doily's demands.
06/19/2016
Full Ep
21:12
Still the KingS1 • E5Guess Who's Comin' to Dinner
Charlotte takes advantage of her dad's secret to appease her friend Mabel's strict parents, Ronnie schemes to steal his neighbor's boat, and Walt and Curtis team up to solve a crime.
06/26/2016
Full Ep
21:56
Still the KingS1 • E6A Family, a Fair
A day at the county fair leads to some startling revelations about Vernon and Debbie's first meeting all those years ago, and anti-establishment Walt battles the tyrannical power company.
07/03/2016
Full Ep
22:02
Still the KingS1 • E7The King Has Left the Building
Doily is hot on Vernon's tail when he crosses state lines to join an Elvis impersonator competition, and Charlotte's interview with Party Break is derailed by frontman Asher's vain behavior.
07/10/2016
Full Ep
21:55
Still the KingS1 • E8Mother Trucker
Vernon's vivacious mom, Ruthie, arrives and inspires the congregants to go for broke with their Parade of Churches float, though an embittered Starman's revenge plot could ruin everything.
07/17/2016
Full Ep
21:56
Still the KingS1 • E9Hands on a Hard Vessel
Ronnie is determined to beat his longtime rival Vance Trecks in the annual hands-on-a-boat contest, but Vernon and Debbie are distracted when Charlotte heads off to a wild party on the lake.
07/24/2016
Full Ep
21:55
Still the KingS1 • E10Back on Top
Vernon invites Charlotte to meet his former protégé Trayne Crostown, now a diva-ish country superstar, and Debbie, feeling guilty about cheating, reconnects with her hot tub-selling ex.
07/31/2016
Full Ep
21:55
Still the KingS1 • E11SeshFest
Charlotte's thrilled to land a big career opportunity at her beau Dallas's concert, but Vernon, outraged by Trayne's insults during a would-be duet, humiliates her with his drunken antics.
08/07/2016
Full Ep
17:09
Still the KingS1 • E12Only the Lonely
Vernon is desperate to make things right with Charlotte, Walt has a change of heart about his plans for Dale, and Debbie has to audition to be reinstated as the Pool and Spa Depot Girl.
08/14/2016
Full Ep
22:02
Still the KingS1 • E13The Beginning of the End of the Beginning
When Charlotte's scathing article is released to the world, Vernon must decide whether to run for it or stay and face the music, and Ronnie finally obtains his long-desired boat -- sort of.
08/14/2016