Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The Cuts Begin
Season 10 E 4 • 08/27/2015
Kelli and Judy must cut 10 candidates to get to the magic number of 36, and uniform fittings give Kelli a better idea of who has the whole package.
S9 • E2Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamDancing for Your Life
The veterans feel the pressure as join the audition process again and fight to keep their places, and Kitty Carter takes no prisoners as she prepares the hopefuls for their solos.
08/15/2014
S9 • E3Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamWelcome to Valley Ranch
The pressure build as training camp begins, Kelli's passion intimidates some in the first meeting after she sets high expectations, and seven hopefuls get the cut.
08/22/2014
S9 • E4Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamA Week of Firsts
Fear takes over for the hopefuls as they face the reality of doing the kick line and jump splits for the first time, but then dreams comes true as they try on the uniform for the first time.
08/29/2014
S9 • E5Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamGetting the DCC Look
Kelli makes sure all the girls have the look of a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, and the final rehearsal of the week brings emotions to the forefront as someone gets sent home.
09/05/2014
S9 • E6Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamTime To Get Serious
The candidates feel the pressure to look the part as they enter the sixth week of training camp, and Melissa Rycroft and Tina Kalina sit in for Judy and give Kelli some fresh eyes.
09/12/2014
S9 • E7Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamA Lucid Dream
With three dancers left to cut and the first game around the corner, the hopefuls head to the stadium to take the field for the first time since auditions.
09/19/2014
S9 • E8Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamThe Payoff
The final day of training camp has everyone nervous when Kelli and Judy reveal they might take less than 36 dancers in their squad.
09/26/2014
S10 • E1Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamDare to Dream
Four hundred women put it all on the line to see if they can join the world-famous Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, as preliminary auditions for the 2015-2016 season begin.
08/06/2015
S10 • E2Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamDance Your Heart Out
Twenty-three veterans go up against 59 rookie candidates who are vying for their spots, and it becomes clear that talent and looks alone won't get you on the squad.
08/13/2015
S10 • E3Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamAn Emotional Beginning
As training camp starts, candidates start to crack, Kelli lays down the law, and Melissa Rycroft offers hope and advice on how to make it through.
08/20/2015
S10 • E5Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamBecoming World-Class
Candidates get the DCC look, two surprise guests stop by rehearsal, and Kelli has one of the most awkward office visits of all time.
09/03/2015
S10 • E6Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamHaving a Bad Day
Cameos and show group auditions push new candidates and vets to their limits, Melissa Rycroft tries to save a DCC who's hanging by a thread, and a Kelli office visit has a shocking outcome.
09/10/2015
S10 • E7Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamThe Cutting Board
Emotions are supercharged as Kelli and Judy make a lot of tough cuts to keep up the quality of the squad.
09/17/2015
S10 • E8Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamLiving the Dream
Kelli finally announces the squad, injuries threaten the opening of Cowboys training camp, and game day chaos endangers a flawless performance.
09/24/2015
S11 • E1Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamThe Dream Begins
Hundreds of new and returning cheer candidates audition for the best cheerleading team in the world, and a special cast of judges increase the pressure of moving on to Finals.
08/25/2016
S11 • E2Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamComeback Girls
Veterans fight for their jobs as new dancers strive to make training camp but standing in their way are panel Interviews, solos, an exhausting dance combination and tough judges.
09/01/2016
S11 • E3Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamThese Are the Big Dogs
The candidates' eyes are opened at training as they struggle to learn the dances and face the reality of being on the team, and Melissa meets the rookies and vets for the first time.
09/08/2016
S11 • E4Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamTime to Push
The candidates undergo a makeover, and Melissa pushes the hopefuls' dance skills to the limit and works to bring out their showmanship as the first cut looms.
09/15/2016
S11 • E5Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamBig Surprises
A new choreographer shakes things up, the candidates are fitted for uniforms and walk the Belk fashion runway, and Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves surprises the dancers at rehearsal.
09/22/2016
