CATCH EVERY GUITAR RIFF ON PARAMOUNT+
TRY PARAMOUNT+ FOR FREE
shows
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Crossroads
CMT Documentary Films
CMT Giants: Vince Gill
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Storytellers
Coal Miner's Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn
The Last Cowboy
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Pluto TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
shows
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Crossroads
CMT Documentary Films
CMT Giants: Vince Gill
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Storytellers
Coal Miner's Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn
The Last Cowboy
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Full Episodes
Pluto TV
TV Schedule
Live TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
news
Chicken People
E 3 • 11/23/2016
Chicken is just food for most folks, but raising the perfect chicken is an all-consuming passion for some.
More
Watching
Full Ep
1:19:24
Sign in to Watch
Chicken People
Chicken People
Chicken People follows the trials, tribulations, hopes, and fears of those who breed poultry for competition on the high stakes national chicken show circuit.
11/23/2016
You may also like
2 Videos
Trailer
00:15
CMT Campfire Sessions
S2
CMT Campfire Sessions: Christmas Edition
Gather round the fire as Clay Walker, Lily Rose and other artists play their favorite holiday songs on CMT Campfire Sessions: Christmas Edition, premiering Wednesday, December 21, at 10/9c.
12/08/2022
Trailer
00:15
CMT Crossroads
S21
for KING & COUNTRY and Friends Light Up the Crossroads Stage
Watch for KING & COUNTRY perform holiday classics with a few friends for CMT Crossroads Christmas, premiering Monday at 10/9c.
12/06/2022