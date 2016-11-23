Chicken People

11/23/2016

Chicken is just food for most folks, but raising the perfect chicken is an all-consuming passion for some.

Chicken People follows the trials, tribulations, hopes, and fears of those who breed poultry for competition on the high stakes national chicken show circuit.
11/23/2016
