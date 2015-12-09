CMT Documentaries

Chicken People

Season 1 E 3 • 11/23/2016

Chicken is just food for most folks, but raising the perfect chicken is an all-consuming passion for some.

More

Watching

Full Ep
1:23:08
Sign in to Watch

CMT Documentaries
S1 • E4
Johnny Cash: American Rebel

An epic tribute to this gifted artist, social activist and legendary entertainer, “Johnny Cash: American Rebel” celebrates the life and artistry of the Man in Black through the unique perspective of twelve of his greatest songs.
09/12/2015
Full Ep
1:19:49
Sign in to Watch

CMT Documentaries
S1 • E2
The Bandit

The Bandit is a film about 70s superstar Burt Reynolds, his best friend, roommate and stunt-double Hal Needham, and the making of their unlikely smash-hit Smokey & The Bandit.
08/06/2016
Full Ep
1:19:24
Sign in to Watch

CMT Documentaries
S1 • E3
Chicken People

Chicken People follows the trials, tribulations, hopes, and fears of those who breed poultry for competition on the high stakes national chicken show circuit.
11/23/2016