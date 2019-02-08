Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
First Impressions
Season 14 E 1 • 08/02/2019
Hundreds of hopefuls arrive at AT&T Stadium to start the rigorous audition process for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, competing for the fewest number of open spots ever.
08/02/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E2Choreography Competition
The 101 remaining hopefuls must master tough choreography, learn the famous DCC kick line and impress judges Melissa Rycroft and Charm La'Donna.
08/09/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E3It's Going Down
The candidates give panel interviews and solo performances before the rookies and veterans face off on the field and find out who makes it to training camp.
08/16/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E4Overwhelmed
The pressure is on at training camp as both rookie and veteran candidates give it their all in front of their toughest audience yet.
08/23/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E5The Transformation Begins
Kelli gives the ladies a tough kick line and jump split workout, and choreographer Travis Wall teaches them a modern dance that will determine their future in the competition.
08/30/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E6Adventures in Dance
Charm La'Donna teaches the candidates a hip-hop-style routine, the judges pick their charm squad, the ladies visit the Dallas VA Medical Center and two rookies are sent home
09/06/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E7Proving You're The Best
The candidates audition for show group, an honorary contingent of 18 cheerleaders who represent the DCC on USO tours and TV, in front of guest judge Cheryl Burke.
09/13/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E8Who's Got the Magic
The dancers perform routines by guest choreographers Evan Miller and Tyce Diorio, and the final four cuts hang over the remaining hopefuls' heads.
09/20/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E9Field Ready
The hopefuls hit the field in their DCC boots for the first time, Melissa Rycroft stops by for showmanship coaching, and Kelli and Judy make one of the final four cuts.
09/27/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E10Welcome to the Triangle!
The recruits do media training with NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth lead news anchor Meredith Land, Kelli and Judy name two triangle points, and guest judge Melissa Rycroft sits in.
10/04/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E11Picture Perfect
The ladies put their modeling skills to the test on photo shoot day, Julia tries to bounce back after her car accident, and the dancers get a lesson in healthy cooking.
10/11/2019
