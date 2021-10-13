shows
news
CMT Artists of the Year 2021
E 1 • 10/13/2021
CMT Artists of the Year celebrates country's biggest musicians of 2021 through special live performances, honoree tributes and more.
Full Ep
1:15:08
2021 CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Artists of the Year 2021
Featuring tributes and live performances, CMT toasts Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs as well as special honorees Randy Travis and Mickey Guyton.
10/13/2021