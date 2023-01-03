CMT Crossroads

Willie Nelson & Friends at Third Man Records

Season 1 E 1 • 06/23/2013

Willie Nelson celebrates his 80th birthday by performing some of his trademark tunes with a lineup of his famous friends, including Jack White, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Sheryl Crow and more.

More

Watching

Full Ep
43:30
Sign in to Watch

CMT Crossroads
S22 • E1
FOR KING + COUNTRY & Jimmie Allen

Jimmie Allen and FOR KING + COUNTRY reminisce about the early days of their careers and take the stage together to perform their hits "Unsung Hero," "Freedom Was a Highway" and more.
03/01/2023
Full Ep
40:00
Sign in to Watch

CMT Crossroads
S21 • E4
FOR KING + COUNTRY & Friends

FOR KING + COUNTRY puts their spin on holiday songs with Rebecca St. James, Breland, Chrissy Metz and Natalie Grant.
12/12/2022
Full Ep
1:00:06
Sign in to Watch

CMT Crossroads
S21 • E3
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss join forces in rousing live duets, add some bluegrass flavor to classic Led Zeppelin hits, and share career stories from before their collaboration.
11/29/2022
Full Ep
42:00
Sign in to Watch

CMT Crossroads
S21 • E2
Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton joins Grammy Award-nominated soul group Black Pumas to perform hit singles "Colors" and "Black Like Me," and share a heartfelt discussion about identity in country music.
06/15/2022
Full Ep
59:58
Sign in to Watch

CMT Crossroads
S21 • E1
LeAnn Rimes & Friends

LeAnn Rimes is joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Carly Pearce and Mickey Guyton to perform Rimes's hits and chat about their childhood dreams, hard times, and career-defining moments.
04/14/2022
Full Ep
39:45
Sign in to Watch

CMT Crossroads
S20 • E3
CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends

Brett Young celebrates his first Christmas album with a holiday special featuring Gavin DeGraw, Colbie Caillat, Boyz II Men and more performing seasonal classics.
12/08/2021
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch

CMT Crossroads
S20 • E2
Nelly & Friends

Hip-hop star Nelly shares stories from his career and collaborates with Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Blanco Brown and Breland on hit songs like "Hot in Herre" and "Country Grammar."
09/01/2021
Full Ep
39:59
Sign in to Watch

CMT Crossroads
S1 • E1
Willie Nelson & Friends at Third Man Records

Willie Nelson celebrates his 80th birthday by performing some of his trademark tunes with a lineup of his famous friends, including Jack White, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Sheryl Crow and more.
06/23/2013
Full Ep
42:35
Sign in to Watch

CMT Crossroads
S1 • E2
Kelly Clarkson & Reba

Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire chat about their Southern roots and influences in between performances of their songs "Since U Been Gone," "Does He Love You," "Fancy" and more.
06/24/2007
Full Ep
39:58
Sign in to Watch

CMT Crossroads
S20 • E1
Nathaniel Rateliff & Margo Price

Acclaimed musician Nathaniel Rateliff and Grammy-nominated country singer Margo Price share personal stories and perform each other's hits, including "Twinkle Twinkle" and "Hey Mama."
03/26/2021
Sneak Peek
04:09

CMT CrossroadsS20 E1
Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price Perform "Twinkle Twinkle"

Country-soul singers Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price team up for a rendition of "Twinkle Twinkle" on the new edition of CMT Crossroads, premiering March 26 at 10/9c.
03/25/2021
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
01:30

1923
The Duttons Take a Stand on 1923

1923, a Yellowstone origin story, introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early 20th century in the Mountain West, streaming Sunday exclusively on Paramount+.
12/12/2022
Trailer
01:00

Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack

A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
02:29

A Familiar Face Returns in Teen Wolf: The Movie

Derek Hale finds himself fighting for his life when a skilled hunter tracks down him and his son Eli in Teen Wolf: The Movie, premiering Thursday, January 26, 2023, on Paramount+.
10/12/2022