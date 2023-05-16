CMT Crossroads
Willie Nelson & Friends at Third Man Records
Season 12 E 1 • 06/23/2013
Willie Nelson celebrates his 80th birthday by performing some of his trademark tunes with a lineup of his famous friends, including Jack White, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Sheryl Crow and more.
More
Watching
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch
S22 • E2CMT CrossroadsThe Black Crowes & Darius Rucker
The Black Crowes and Darius Rucker discuss their careers and take the stage in Austin, Texas, to perform hits like "Hard to Handle," "Wagon Wheel," "She Talks to Angels" and more.
05/16/2023
Full Ep
43:30
Sign in to Watch
S22 • E1CMT CrossroadsFOR KING + COUNTRY & Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen and FOR KING + COUNTRY reminisce about the early days of their careers and take the stage together to perform their hits "Unsung Hero," "Freedom Was a Highway" and more.
03/01/2023
Full Ep
40:00
Sign in to Watch
S21 • E4CMT CrossroadsFOR KING + COUNTRY & Friends
FOR KING + COUNTRY puts their spin on holiday songs with Rebecca St. James, Breland, Chrissy Metz and Natalie Grant.
12/12/2022
Full Ep
1:00:06
Sign in to Watch
S21 • E3CMT CrossroadsRobert Plant & Alison Krauss
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss join forces in rousing live duets, add some bluegrass flavor to classic Led Zeppelin hits, and share career stories from before their collaboration.
11/29/2022
Full Ep
42:00
Sign in to Watch
S21 • E2CMT CrossroadsBlack Pumas & Mickey Guyton
Mickey Guyton joins Grammy Award-nominated soul group Black Pumas to perform hit singles "Colors" and "Black Like Me," and share a heartfelt discussion about identity in country music.
06/15/2022
Full Ep
59:58
Sign in to Watch
S21 • E1CMT CrossroadsLeAnn Rimes & Friends
LeAnn Rimes is joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Carly Pearce and Mickey Guyton to perform Rimes's hits and chat about their childhood dreams, hard times, and career-defining moments.
04/14/2022
Full Ep
39:45
Sign in to Watch
S20 • E3CMT CrossroadsCMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends
Brett Young celebrates his first Christmas album with a holiday special featuring Gavin DeGraw, Colbie Caillat, Boyz II Men and more performing seasonal classics.
12/08/2021
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch
S20 • E2CMT CrossroadsNelly & Friends
Hip-hop star Nelly shares stories from his career and collaborates with Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Blanco Brown and Breland on hit songs like "Hot in Herre" and "Country Grammar."
09/01/2021
Full Ep
39:58
Sign in to Watch
S20 • E1CMT CrossroadsNathaniel Rateliff & Margo Price
Acclaimed musician Nathaniel Rateliff and Grammy-nominated country singer Margo Price share personal stories and perform each other's hits, including "Twinkle Twinkle" and "Hey Mama."
03/26/2021
Full Ep
39:59
Sign in to Watch
S12 • E1CMT CrossroadsWillie Nelson & Friends at Third Man Records
Willie Nelson celebrates his 80th birthday by performing some of his trademark tunes with a lineup of his famous friends, including Jack White, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Sheryl Crow and more.
06/23/2013
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
01:30
The Duttons Take a Stand on 19231923
1923, a Yellowstone origin story, introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early 20th century in the Mountain West, streaming Sunday exclusively on Paramount+.
12/12/2022
Trailer
01:00
Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022