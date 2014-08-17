Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge
Totally Ripped
Season 2 E 7 • 02/22/2015
Several elite male athletes must wrestle a band from their opponent's leg, drag kettle bags uphill and pull weighted tires, all in hopes of taking on the Skullbuster.
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS1 • E7Welcome to the Gun Show
Steve invites eight men to his Broken Skull Ranch to test their strength and endurance in full-body tug-of-war, a sandbag race, a wrestling match and the Skullbuster.
08/17/2014
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS1 • E8Looks Can Be Deceiving
Steve welcomes eight women to his Broken Skull Ranch to test their strength and endurance in full-body tug-of-war, a sandbag race, a wrestling match and the Skullbuster.
08/24/2014
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS1 • E9Last Man Standing
A group of elite male athletes battle in a muddy trench, pull weighted metal chains and push barrels, all for a chance at the Skullbuster obstacle course.
08/31/2014
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS1 • E10You Lose, You Leave
A group of elite female athletes fight in a muddy trench, pull weighted metal chains and push barrels, all for a chance at the Skullbuster obstacle course.
09/07/2014
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS2 • E1Welcome Back to Hell
Steve Austin welcomes a group of elite male athletes to charge up a steep incline, get a tire up a hill and smash through concrete, all in hopes of taking on the Skullbuster.
01/04/2015
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS2 • E2Ladies First
Steve Austin welcomes elite female athletes to charge up a steep incline, get a tire up a hill and smash through concrete, all in hopes of taking on the Skullbuster.
01/11/2015
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS2 • E3The Last Face You See
Eight male competitors vie to be the first to snatch a sandbag, drag a barn wall across the ranch and crank a weighted sled uphill, all to take on the Skullbuster.
01/18/2015
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS2 • E4Big Girls Don't Cry
Eight female competitors vie to be the first to snatch a sandbag, drag a barn wall across the ranch and crank a weighted sled uphill, all to take on the Skullbuster.
01/25/2015
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS2 • E5Gods of War
Steve Austin invites eight elite male athletes to wrestle in a muddy trench, race uphill with a yolk of chains, wheelbarrow sandbags and complete the Skullbuster.
02/08/2015
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS2 • E6Fallen on Hard Times
Steve Austin welcomes eight elite female athletes to wrestle in a muddy trench, race uphill with a yolk of chains, wheelbarrow sandbags and complete the Skullbuster.
02/15/2015
Several elite female athletes must wrestle a band from their opponent's leg, drag kettle bags uphill and pull weighted tires, all in hopes of taking on the Skullbuster.
03/01/2015
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS2 • E9Put Up or Shut Up!
Eight male athletes vie for a chance at the Skullbuster by going head to head in full-body tug-of-war, an uphill weighted ball toss and a race to build a climbing post.
03/08/2015
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS2 • E10Best For Last
Eight female athletes vie for a chance at the Skullbuster by going head to head in full-body tug-of-war, an uphill weighted ball toss and a race to build a climbing post.
03/15/2015
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS3 • E1Rank and Fight
Steve Austin kicks off season three with eight badasses who will go head to head in three bust ass challenges. The last man standing will earn the right to take on the Skullbuster for a chance to win $10,000.
01/03/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS3 • E2Special Delivery
Steve Austin invites eight hardcore female athletes to visit the ranch to battle through Snatch, Water Logged and The Crate before one competitor gets her shot at the Skullbuster and $10,000.
01/10/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS3 • E3Fighters Chance
Eight tough-as-nails athletes are ready to throw down. But will they have what it takes to get through Trench Warfare, Pole Dancer and Chain Gang?
01/17/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS3 • E4Flipping Out
Eight rough and tough female athletes must face off in Trench Warfare, Pole Dancer and Chain Gang before they get a chance at the Skullbuster and a shot at $10,000 if they can beat the current benchmark time.
01/24/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS3 • E5A Frog’s Hair Away
Eight male athletes compete in Summit, High & Dry and Cranked for a chance to win $10,000. Who will outlast his competition and challenge the toughest course in America?
01/31/2016
Steve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeS3 • E6High and Dry
Eight new female competitors try and prove they are the toughest badass in the country by taking on Summit, High & Dry and Cranked. The winner moves on to face the Skullbuster and a chance at Steve Austin’s $10,000.
02/14/2016