Hot 20 Countdown

Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis & Midland

Season 2023 E 11 • 03/18/2023

In London for the 2023 C2C Country to Country Music Festival, Cody tours pubs with Jordan Davis and Midland, talks fatherhood with Thomas Rhett and goes vintage shopping with Lainey Wilson.

More

Watching

Full Ep
1:54:16
Sign in to Watch

Hot 20 Countdown
S2023 • E11
Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis & Midland

In London for the 2023 C2C Country to Country Music Festival, Cody tours pubs with Jordan Davis and Midland, talks fatherhood with Thomas Rhett and goes vintage shopping with Lainey Wilson.
03/18/2023
Full Ep
1:54:14
Sign in to Watch

Hot 20 Countdown
S2023 • E10
Russell Dickerson and Priscilla Block

Priscilla Block talks to Cody Alan about her deluxe album, Russell Dickerson discusses his sold-out tour, and Luke Bryan dishes on his career-defining track "Play It Again."
03/13/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:20

CMT StorytellersS2
Kane Brown Gets Up Close and Personal on CMT Storytellers

Country hitmaker and CMT Music Awards 2023 cohost Kane Brown shares the inspiration behind his songs on CMT Storytellers, premiering Tuesday at 10/9c
03/22/2023
Trailer
00:30

CMT Music Awards 2023
See Fan-tastic Performances at This Year's CMT Music Awards

Catch Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban and more performers onstage at the CMT Music Awards 2023, airing Sunday, April 2, at 8/7c on CBS.
03/16/2023
Trailer
01:30

1923
The Duttons Take a Stand on 1923

1923, a Yellowstone origin story, introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early 20th century in the Mountain West, streaming Sunday exclusively on Paramount+.
12/12/2022
Trailer
01:00

Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack

A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
02:29

A Familiar Face Returns in Teen Wolf: The Movie

Derek Hale finds himself fighting for his life when a skilled hunter tracks down him and his son Eli in Teen Wolf: The Movie, premiering Thursday, January 26, 2023, on Paramount+.
10/12/2022