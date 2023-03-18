Hot 20 Countdown
Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis & Midland
Season 2023 E 11 • 03/18/2023
In London for the 2023 C2C Country to Country Music Festival, Cody tours pubs with Jordan Davis and Midland, talks fatherhood with Thomas Rhett and goes vintage shopping with Lainey Wilson.
In London for the 2023 C2C Country to Country Music Festival, Cody tours pubs with Jordan Davis and Midland, talks fatherhood with Thomas Rhett and goes vintage shopping with Lainey Wilson.
03/18/2023
