Still the King
Who's Your Daddy?
Season 2 E 13 • 08/22/2017
Contractions and a surprise sting operation cut Debbie and Ronnie’s wedding short, Vernon and Walt orchestrate a prison break, and a paternity test reveals the father of the newborn baby.
22:04
Still the KingS2 • E3Men and Work
Debbie challenges the two potential fathers of her baby to prove their ability to provide, so Vernon gets a band together and Ronnie accepts a job in a mailroom.
07/18/2017
22:03
Still the KingS2 • E4Flatbushes
Vernon heads back to his hometown of Flatbushes, where a statue is being erected in his honor, and Ronnie and Debbie reconnect while attempting to build a crib for the new baby.
07/25/2017
22:03
Still the KingS2 • E5Showcase Showdown
Vernon hypes up the band for their first gig at the renowned Bluebird Café (even though he hasn't booked a spot yet), and Ronnie goes after the top prize at his sales firm.
07/26/2017
22:03
Still the KingS2 • E7The Hungover Games
After Charlotte comes home drunk, Debbie schemes to make her daughter's hangover as painful as possible, and Vernon dates a former child actress as a publicity stunt.
08/01/2017
22:04
Still the KingS2 • E6P.A.L.S. Weekend
Debbie joins Ronnie for a retreat at his boss's mansion, Vernon runs into his prison enemies at a team building event for parolees, and an unchaperoned Charlotte throws a kegger.
08/01/2017
22:03
Still the KingS2 • E8Trayning Day
When Vernon involuntarily becomes the subject of a CMT movie of the week, Trayne Crowston steps in to play the lead, and Charlotte gets caught trying to play hooky at school.
08/08/2017
22:03
Still the KingS2 • E9Reign of Tears
Frustrated by the overdramatic portrayal of himself, Vernon aims to get Trainer cut from the biopic, and Debbie relearns what it means to be a mother while babysitting.
08/09/2017
21:00
Still the KingS2 • E11Ronnie Brasco
The SEC wiretaps Ronnie to gather information about his boss, Vernon steps in to help Debbie with wedding planning, and Walt and Leia chase a new crop circle.
08/15/2017
21:00
Still the KingS2 • E10Hockey Tonk
Vernon plays a gig at a hockey game where Ronnie plans to propose to Debbie on the Jumbotron, and Lloy catches Charlotte in her lie.
08/15/2017
22:03
Still the KingS2 • E12Vernon's Single
As the wedding draws near, Debbie begins having seconds thoughts, Mo repurposes Vernon's love song for another client, and Ronnie goes undercover to reveal the truth about Coy.
08/22/2017