Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team

The veterans feel the pressure as join the audition process again and fight to keep their places, and Kitty Carter takes no prisoners as she prepares the hopefuls for their solos.

40:01
The Journey Begins

Five hundred dancers begin their journey by putting their dreams on the line as they try out to join the famed Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for the 2014-2015 season.
08/08/2014
40:01
Dancing for Your Life

The veterans feel the pressure as join the audition process again and fight to keep their places, and Kitty Carter takes no prisoners as she prepares the hopefuls for their solos.
08/15/2014
40:00
Welcome to Valley Ranch

The pressure build as training camp begins, Kelli's passion intimidates some in the first meeting after she sets high expectations, and seven hopefuls get the cut.
08/22/2014
39:29
A Week of Firsts

Fear takes over for the hopefuls as they face the reality of doing the kick line and jump splits for the first time, but then dreams comes true as they try on the uniform for the first time.
08/29/2014
39:24
Getting the DCC Look

Kelli makes sure all the girls have the look of a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, and the final rehearsal of the week brings emotions to the forefront as someone gets sent home.
09/05/2014
39:29
Time To Get Serious

The candidates feel the pressure to look the part as they enter the sixth week of training camp, and Melissa Rycroft and Tina Kalina sit in for Judy and give Kelli some fresh eyes.
09/12/2014
39:33
A Lucid Dream

With three dancers left to cut and the first game around the corner, the hopefuls head to the stadium to take the field for the first time since auditions.
09/19/2014
38:26
The Payoff

The final day of training camp has everyone nervous when Kelli and Judy reveal they might take less than 36 dancers in their squad.
09/26/2014
38:16
Dare to Dream

Four hundred women put it all on the line to see if they can join the world-famous Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, as preliminary auditions for the 2015-2016 season begin.
08/06/2015
39:26
Dance Your Heart Out

Twenty-three veterans go up against 59 rookie candidates who are vying for their spots, and it becomes clear that talent and looks alone won't get you on the squad.
08/13/2015
39:01
An Emotional Beginning

As training camp starts, candidates start to crack, Kelli lays down the law, and Melissa Rycroft offers hope and advice on how to make it through.
08/20/2015
38:29
The Cuts Begin

Kelli and Judy must cut 10 candidates to get to the magic number of 36, and uniform fittings give Kelli a better idea of who has the whole package.
08/27/2015
