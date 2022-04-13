CMT Storytellers

Dierks Bentley

Season 2 E 3 • 03/29/2023

Dierks Bentley shares intimate stories about love, family and the early days of his career between performances of hits like "I Hold On," "What Was I Thinkin'" and "Walking Each Other Home."

CMT Storytellers
S1 • E1
Brooks & Dunn

Legendary duo Brooks & Dunn take the stage for a live crowd to share fun stories from their career and play hits like "Brand New Man," "Ain't Nothing 'Bout You" and "Boot Scootin' Boogie."
04/13/2022
Full Ep
43:39
CMT Storytellers
S1 • E2
Darius Rucker

Darius Rucker shares intimate stories in between performances of the Hootie & the Blowfish hit "Let Her Cry" and solo chart-toppers like "Alright," "For the First Time" and "Wagon Wheel."
08/31/2022
Full Ep
38:09
CMT Storytellers
S2 • E1
Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini contemplates life, love and heartbreak with songs that hold special meaning for her, including "Peter Pan," "half of my hometown" and "HEARTFIRST."
02/17/2023
Full Ep
39:29
CMT Storytellers
S2 • E2
Kane Brown

Kane Brown opens up about his life and answers questions from enthusiastic fans in between performances of his hits, including "What Ifs," "Like I Love Country Music" and "Homesick."
03/28/2023
Full Ep
39:29
CMT Storytellers
