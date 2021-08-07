CMT Campfire Sessions

Jon Pardi

Season 2 E 7 • 08/26/2022

Country star Jon Pardi gathers his band for a night of acoustic music and stories behind the lyrics of his songs, including "Fill 'Er Up," "Dirt on My Boots," "Last Night Lonely" and more.

More

Watching

Full Ep
22:32
Sign in to Watch

CMT Campfire Sessions
S1 • E6
Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini tells stories about her songwriting process and joins her band to perform "Peter Pan," "hole in the bottle," "homecoming queen?" and "half of my hometown."
07/08/2021
Full Ep
22:29
Sign in to Watch

CMT Campfire Sessions
S1 • E7
Keb' Mo'

Keb' Mo' and his band perform "I Don't Know," "Oklahoma," "Old Me Better" and "Sunny and Warm" while musing about married life and growing older.
07/15/2021
Full Ep
22:44
Sign in to Watch

CMT Campfire Sessions
S1 • E8
Trisha Yearwood

Trisha Yearwood and her band perform acoustic versions of "Find a Way," "She's in Love with the Boy" and "Walkaway Joe," and she shares the spotlight with Mitch Rossell on "Ran into You."
07/22/2021
Full Ep
40:01
Sign in to Watch

CMT Campfire Sessions
S1 • E9
Little Big Town

The members of Little Big Town gather around to share memories and play songs from their catalog including "Pontoon," "Throw Your Love Away" and "Girl Crush."
04/12/2022
Full Ep
40:54

CMT Campfire Sessions
S2 • E1
Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean and his band jam together under the stars while playing "Tattoos on This Town," "Dirt Road Anthem," "My Kinda Party," and more, and take turns telling songwriting stories.
07/15/2022
Full Ep
39:24
Sign in to Watch

CMT Campfire Sessions
S2 • E2
Brandy Clark

Singer-songwriter Brandy Clark camps out under the stars for a night of storytelling and songs, including "Who You Thought I Was," "Mama's Broken Heart," and "Love Can Go to Hell."
07/22/2022
Full Ep
40:56
Sign in to Watch

CMT Campfire Sessions
S2 • E3
Clay Walker & Tracy Lawrence

Fresh off a co-headlining tour, buddies Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence sing their signature songs like "Sticks and Stones" and "What's It to You," and back each other up as bandmates.
07/29/2022
Full Ep
40:28
Sign in to Watch

CMT Campfire Sessions
S2 • E4
Old Dominion

Old Dominion gets together with Matt Jenkins and Josh Osborne on the front porch to play acoustic versions of their songs "Make It Sweet," "I Was on a Boat That Day," "Hotel Key" and more.
08/05/2022
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch

CMT Campfire Sessions
S2 • E5
Brett Eldredge

Brett Eldredge and friends hit CMT's ultimate backyard bonfire to perform twangy tunes like "Gabrielle" and "Beat of the Music," swap stories under the string lights, and goof off together.
08/12/2022
Full Ep
40:24
Sign in to Watch

CMT Campfire Sessions
S2 • E6
Old Crow Medicine Show

Old Crow Medicine Show feels right at home with their acoustic instruments playing their favorite tunes, including "Paint This Town," "Wagon Wheel," "Gloryland," Take 'Em Away" and more.
08/19/2022
Full Ep
40:24
Sign in to Watch

CMT Campfire Sessions
S2 • E7
Jon Pardi

Country star Jon Pardi gathers his band for a night of acoustic music and stories behind the lyrics of his songs, including "Fill 'Er Up," "Dirt on My Boots," "Last Night Lonely" and more.
08/26/2022
You may also like1 Video
Trailer
00:15

CMT StorytellersS1
Darius Rucker Shines on the CMT Storytellers Stage

Listen to one of country's most distinctive voices sing his heart out on CMT Storytellers: Darius Rucker, premiering Wednesday, August 31 at 10/9c.
08/19/2022