Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Game Day
Season 13 E 13 • 10/25/2018
Kelli and Judy make the emotional final cuts, dreams come true when the 2018 DCC squad is announced, and the women hit the field for their first game.
More
Watching
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS13 • E3Leave It All on the Dance Floor
23 veteran cheerleaders join 50 new candidates at Finals to compete for a place in training camp.
08/16/2018
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS13 • E4Success Is Such Hard Work
The returning veterans travel to the Bahamas to shoot the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders swimsuit calendar, and the rookies feel the pressure as training camp begins.
08/23/2018
Full Ep
40:31
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS13 • E5Getting the DCC Look
The first-year hopefuls get new looks on Rookie Makeover Day, DCC alumni give the candidates feedback, and Cowboys' Head Coach Jason Garrett stops by during a rehearsal.
08/30/2018
Full Ep
40:30
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS13 • E6Jump Split Reckoning
The hopefuls learn the famed kick line and jump splits, test their fitness at Jay's boot camp and try on the legendary uniform for the first -- and maybe only -- time.
09/06/2018
Full Ep
40:30
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS13 • E7Big-Time Dance
Emmy-winning choreographer Travis Wall tests the hopefuls' contemporary dance skills, Kelli and Judy make show group selections, and Melissa Rycroft teaches injury prevention.
09/13/2018
Full Ep
40:30
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS13 • E8Here Comes Kitty
Technical advisor Kitty comes by rehearsals to stir thing up, the dancers perform at a mock appearance, and Travis Wall comes to town.
09/20/2018
Full Ep
40:32
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS13 • E9Field of Fears
Some candidates struggle to adapt to the larger stage when they finally hit the field to learn the DCC entrance, and Miranda is unnerved by criticism of her hair.
09/27/2018
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS13 • E10The Next Level
With so many strong candidates, Kelli realizes some of the cuts may not be dance-based, and media simulation day proves to be problematic for a few of the candidates.
10/04/2018
Full Ep
40:30
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS13 • E11Staying Strong
DCC hopefuls try on the iconic uniform for cameos, show off their hip-hop skills for celebrity choreographer Marty Kudelka and learn table manners in an etiquette class.
10/11/2018
Full Ep
40:30
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS13 • E12Time's Up
As the first football game approaches, Kelli and Judy watch tape on AT&T Stadium's famously large HD screens to see who is game day-ready -- and figure out the final cuts.
10/18/2018
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS13 • E13Game Day
Kelli and Judy make the emotional final cuts, dreams come true when the 2018 DCC squad is announced, and the women hit the field for their first game.
10/25/2018
Full Ep
42:17
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E1First Impressions
Hundreds of hopefuls arrive at AT&T Stadium to start the rigorous audition process for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, competing for the fewest number of open spots ever.
08/02/2019
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E2Choreography Competition
The 101 remaining hopefuls must master tough choreography, learn the famous kick line and impress judges Melissa Rycroft and Charm La'Donna.
08/09/2019
Full Ep
40:30
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E3It's Going Down
The candidates give panel interviews and solo performances before the rookies and veterans face off on the field and find out who makes it to training camp.
08/16/2019
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E4Overwhelmed
The pressure is on at training camp as both rookie and veteran candidates give it their all in front of their toughest audience yet.
08/23/2019
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E5The Transformation Begins
Kelli gives the ladies a tough kick line and jump split workout, and choreographer Travis Wall teaches them a modern dance that will determine their future in the competition.
08/30/2019
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E6Adventures In Dance
Charm La'Donna teaches the candidates a hip-hop-style routine, the judges pick their charm squad, the ladies visit the Dallas VA Medical Center, and two rookies are sent home.
09/06/2019
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E7Proving You're The Best
The candidates audition for show group, an honorary contingent of 18 cheerleaders who represent the DCC on USO tours and TV, in front of guest judge Cheryl Burke.
09/13/2019
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E8Who's Got the Magic
Emmy-winner Tyce Diorio teaches the hopefuls to bring the magic as he puts them though a tough routine, and Evan Miller challenges the DCC's power and musicality.
09/20/2019
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E9Field Ready
The hopefuls hit the field in their DCC boots for the first time, Melissa Rycroft stops by for showmanship coaching, and Kelli and Judy make one of the final four cuts
09/27/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
CMT CrossroadsFOR KING + COUNTRY and Jimmie Allen Take the Stage
FOR KING + COUNTRY and Jimmie Allen come together for a night of unforgettable performances on CMT Crossroads, premiering Tuesday, February 28, at 10/9c.
02/15/2023
Trailer
00:15
CMT StorytellersS1 Kelsea Ballerini Shares the Stories Behind Her Songs
Kelsea Ballerini opens up about the process of crafting her biggest hits and performs them live on CMT Storytellers, airing Thursday, February 16, at 10/9c.
02/03/2023
Trailer
01:30
1923The Duttons Take a Stand on 1923
1923, a Yellowstone origin story, introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early 20th century in the Mountain West, streaming Sunday exclusively on Paramount+.
12/12/2022
Trailer
01:00
Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022