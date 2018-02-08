Bachelorette Weekend
Happy Birthday Baches
Season 1 E 7 • 09/15/2018
Birthday diva Liz forces the office to go all out, Rachal makes a painful decision, and Robbie pursues a new investor as the company plans a multiparty ultimate weekend.
More
Watching
Full Ep
40:26
Bachelorette WeekendS1 • E1Last Bash in Nash!
The six employees of Nashville's Bach Weekend company have their work cut out for them -- as ever -- for Pepper's paintballing, 80s-themed bash, and overbearing bridesmaid Kathy is no help.
08/02/2018
Full Ep
40:02
Sign in to Watch
Bachelorette WeekendS1 • E2Double Trouble
The stakes are higher than ever for Pamela and Alan's dual bachelor/bachelorette party, thanks to her influential social media presence and his request for help in choosing his best man.
08/09/2018
Full Ep
40:03
Sign in to Watch
Bachelorette WeekendS1 • E3United States of Baches
The staff pulls out all the stops for a patriotic party, Robbie confides in JJ that the company is in debt, and Liz and Rosa ignite a prank war.
08/16/2018
Full Ep
40:27
Sign in to Watch
Bachelorette WeekendS1 • E4From Broadway to Broadway
Lack of communication leads to a waste of time and money and Robbie breaks out the “Fun Bus” when a limo scheduling mishap derails plans for a party of Broadway performers.
08/23/2018
Full Ep
39:31
Sign in to Watch
Bachelorette WeekendS1 • E5Last-Minute Bash
A client cancellation leaves the team scrambling to arrange a last-second event for Emily, complete with Botox and a "Butler in the Buff," and Robbie challenges everyone to a juice cleanse.
08/31/2018
Full Ep
39:31
Sign in to Watch
Bachelorette WeekendS1 • E6Nama-Stay in Nashville
California yogis arrive for an adventure-filled weekend, a mistake by Rosa pushes Rachal over the edge, and the Bach Weekend crew tries to lift Rachal's spirits.
09/07/2018
Full Ep
39:32
Sign in to Watch
Bachelorette WeekendS1 • E7Happy Birthday Baches
Birthday diva Liz forces the office to go all out, Rachal makes a painful decision, and Robbie pursues a new investor as the company plans a multiparty ultimate weekend.
09/15/2018
Full Ep
40:02
Sign in to Watch
Bachelorette WeekendS1 • E8Boys, Boys, Boys!
Liz fears for her job after she overhears Robbie talking to an investor, and the crew plans a competitive bachelor party for a former magician and his groomsmen.
09/22/2018
Full Ep
39:32
Sign in to Watch
Bachelorette WeekendS1 • E9What's Up with Liz?
Robbie knows something is going on as Liz secretly searches for a new job, the team hosts a bachelorette party from California, and Nicole has a secret admirer.
09/29/2018