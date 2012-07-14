Redneck Island

A Sexy Shock

Season 2 E 5 • 12/05/2012

The final 10 contestants endure painful shocks to their system during an obstacle challenge, and when one team member drops the ball, an all-out battle of the sexes begins.

Full Ep
39:49
Redneck Island
S1 • E5
Beer Bliss

The contestants celebrate when a crate of beer washes up on shore until Steve Austin reveals his plans for the beverage, and an injury puts one team member in jeopardy.
07/14/2012
Full Ep
39:50
Redneck Island
S1 • E6
The Pinky Swear

The contestants make an effort to liven up camp with a waterslide, but the fun stops when a team member is forced to choose between two friends at elimination.
07/21/2012
Full Ep
39:50
Redneck Island
S1 • E7
As Redneck Island Turns

Steve Austin makes a surprise visit to camp with news that shakes up the future of the competition, and the contestants are forced to make a difficult decision at elimination.
07/28/2012
Full Ep
39:19
Redneck Island
S1 • E8
Shootin' Fish in a Barrel

After a day of bowling and fishing, the final five contestants compete in a sharp shooting challenge, and one more competitor leaves the island.
08/11/2012
Full Ep
39:49
Redneck Island
S1 • E9
What Goes Down, Must Come Up

Alliances are tested as the final four contestants face off for the cash prize, and an eating challenge leaves some contestants feeling uneasy.
08/18/2012
Full Ep
39:50
Redneck Island
S1 • E10
One Last Beer Run

The final three contestants face off in their last series of challenges, and Steve Austin crowns a winner.
08/25/2012
Full Ep
39:41
Redneck Island
S2 • E1
Bigger, Badder and Redder

A group of 14 rowdy men and women descend on Steve Austin's tropical island to compete for a chance to win $100,000.
11/12/2012
Full Ep
39:38
Redneck Island
S2 • E2
Food Fight

After a slippery challenge to win a coveted bounty of food, things get heated when the contestants fight over their winnings.
11/12/2012
Full Ep
39:39
Redneck Island
S2 • E3
Stomaching a Storm

The threat of a tropical storm leaves the contestants on edge, but a surprise visit from Steve Austin lifts everyone's spirits.
11/19/2012
Full Ep
39:40
Redneck Island
S2 • E4
Letting It All Hang Out

With the Blue Collar Crawlers on a hot streak, Southern Thunder tries to find a way to get back in the game, and Steve Austin presents the contestants with a huge opportunity.
12/03/2012
Full Ep
39:40
Full Ep
39:38
Redneck Island
S2 • E6
Missing the Mark

The remaining contestants set their sights on basic needs, and one team's surprise vote sends an unsuspecting contestant packing earlier than expected.
12/10/2012
Full Ep
39:38
Redneck Island
S2 • E7
Hauling Ass

Steve Austin reveals a shocking twist that drastically changes the game, love is in the air for two contestants, and a donkey race leaves everyone fending for themselves.
12/17/2012
Full Ep
39:39
Redneck Island
S2 • E8
Remember to Hold On

Steve Austin offers the contestants the opportunity to upgrade their camp, and a grueling test of strength sends a contestant packing.
12/20/2012
Full Ep
39:39
Redneck Island
S2 • E9
Memory Lane

The remaining contestants get down and dirty for a chance to win food supplies, and one contestant's memory earns them a coveted spot in the finale.
12/27/2012
Full Ep
39:40
Redneck Island
S2 • E10
$100,000 Richer

The remaining contestants go head-to-head in one last obstacle course for the chance to win $100,000.
01/05/2013
Full Ep
39:41
Redneck Island
S3 • E1
Redneck Paradise

The competitors arrive on the tropical island and get to know one another, and the winners of the first Reckoning have important decisions to make.
06/05/2013
Full Ep
39:41
Redneck Island
S3 • E2
Beer Belly Flop

The contestants go bobbing for barbecue during a Steve Says Challenge, the teams see just how far they can fly in the Reckoning, and alliances begin to break down.
06/08/2013
Full Ep
39:40
Redneck Island
S3 • E3
The Human Slingshot

It's a beer bong bonanza during a Steve Says Challenge, the teams become human slingshots in the Reckoning, and an injury threatens one player's future in the competition.
06/15/2013
Full Ep
39:40
Redneck Island
S3 • E4
Tug-of-War Touchdown

The Steve Says Challenge serves cookies and milk with a twist, and the Reckoning proves to be a test of strength for the competitors.
06/22/2013
Full Ep
39:40
Redneck Island
S3 • E5
Food For Thought

A big meal is on the line as the players put on their thinking caps for a trivia challenge, and the Reckoning pushes the two teams as they each construct a giant cooler.
06/29/2013