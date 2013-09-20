Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Getting the DCC Look
Season 9 E 5 • 09/05/2014
Kelli makes sure all the girls have the look of a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, and the final rehearsal of the week brings emotions to the forefront as someone gets sent home.
More
Watching
Full Ep
39:50
Sign In to Watch
S8 • E3Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamPressure to Perform
Training camp kicks off at Valley Ranch, and the first meeting is filled with excitement and energy -- and surprising news for the veterans.
09/20/2013
Full Ep
39:49
Sign In to Watch
S8 • E4Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamHarsh Reality
Episode re-built by Multi-Platform to sit under the new Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team series
09/27/2013
Full Ep
39:50
Sign In to Watch
S8 • E5Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamAppearance Counts
The candidates are challenged when guest choreographer DJ Guthrie teaches them a new dance style, and Kelli and Judy have some tough decisions to make about who will remain on the squad.
10/04/2013
Full Ep
39:51
Sign In to Watch
S8 • E6Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamA Toxic Situation
The candidates hold their breath as Kitty Carter pays a visit to training camp, taking no prisoners as she rips into the new dancers as well as the vets.
10/18/2013
Full Ep
39:51
Sign In to Watch
S8 • E7Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamThe Pressure Cooker
With their futures on the line, the training camp candidates try to push through their heightened emotions to show Kelli and Judy they deserve to be part of the team.
10/25/2013
Full Ep
37:27
Sign In to Watch
S8 • E8Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamGame Day
The candidates get a last chance to impress before finally learning their fate, and dreams start coming true as the ones who make the team pose for the squad photo.
11/01/2013
Full Ep
40:01
Sign In to Watch
S9 • E1Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamThe Journey Begins
Five hundred dancers begin their journey by putting their dreams on the line as they try out to join the famed Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for the 2014-2015 season.
08/08/2014
Full Ep
40:01
Sign In to Watch
S9 • E2Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamDancing for Your Life
The veterans feel the pressure as join the audition process again and fight to keep their places, and Kitty Carter takes no prisoners as she prepares the hopefuls for their solos.
08/15/2014
Full Ep
40:00
Sign In to Watch
S9 • E3Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamWelcome to Valley Ranch
The pressure build as training camp begins, Kelli's passion intimidates some in the first meeting after she sets high expectations, and seven hopefuls get the cut.
08/22/2014
Full Ep
39:29
Sign In to Watch
S9 • E4Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamA Week of Firsts
Fear takes over for the hopefuls as they face the reality of doing the kick line and jump splits for the first time, but then dreams comes true as they try on the uniform for the first time.
08/29/2014
Full Ep
39:24
Sign In to Watch
S9 • E5Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamGetting the DCC Look
Kelli makes sure all the girls have the look of a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, and the final rehearsal of the week brings emotions to the forefront as someone gets sent home.
09/05/2014
Full Ep
39:29
Sign In to Watch
S9 • E6Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamTime To Get Serious
The candidates feel the pressure to look the part as they enter the sixth week of training camp, and Melissa Rycroft and Tina Kalina sit in for Judy and give Kelli some fresh eyes.
09/12/2014
Full Ep
39:33
Sign In to Watch
S9 • E7Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamA Lucid Dream
With three dancers left to cut and the first game around the corner, the hopefuls head to the stadium to take the field for the first time since auditions.
09/19/2014
Full Ep
38:26
Sign In to Watch
S9 • E8Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamThe Payoff
The final day of training camp has everyone nervous when Kelli and Judy reveal they might take less than 36 dancers in their squad.
09/26/2014
Full Ep
38:16
Sign In to Watch
S10 • E1Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamDare to Dream
Four hundred women put it all on the line to see if they can join the world-famous Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, as preliminary auditions for the 2015-2016 season begin.
08/06/2015
Full Ep
39:26
Sign In to Watch
S10 • E2Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamDance Your Heart Out
Twenty-three veterans go up against 59 rookie candidates who are vying for their spots, and it becomes clear that talent and looks alone won't get you on the squad.
08/13/2015
Full Ep
39:01
Sign In to Watch
S10 • E3Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamAn Emotional Beginning
As training camp starts, candidates start to crack, Kelli lays down the law, and Melissa Rycroft offers hope and advice on how to make it through.
08/20/2015
Full Ep
38:29
Sign In to Watch
S10 • E4Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamThe Cuts Begin
Kelli and Judy must cut 10 candidates to get to the magic number of 36, and uniform fittings give Kelli a better idea of who has the whole package.
08/27/2015
Full Ep
39:00
Sign In to Watch
S10 • E5Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamBecoming World-Class
Candidates get the DCC look, two surprise guests stop by rehearsal, and Kelli has one of the most awkward office visits of all time.
09/03/2015
Full Ep
39:39
Sign In to Watch
S10 • E6Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamHaving a Bad Day
Cameos and show group auditions push new candidates and vets to their limits, Melissa Rycroft tries to save a DCC who's hanging by a thread, and a Kelli office visit has a shocking outcome.
09/10/2015
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
01:44
These Lionesses Are on the Hunt
A tough Marine with nothing to lose takes on a dangerous undercover mission for the CIA on Special Ops: Lioness, starring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, now streaming on Paramount+.
07/21/2023