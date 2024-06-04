CMT Crossroads
CMT Crossroads: Bret Michaels & Chris Janson
Season 22 E 4 • 12/20/2023
Legendary Poison frontman Bret Michaels and country star Chris Janson perform hit songs from both of their renowned catalogs, including "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," "Buy Me A Boat" and more.
S23 • E1CMT CrossroadsNickelback & HARDY
Nickelback and HARDY come together for an electric night of music to perform some of their record-breaking hits, including "TRUCK BED" and "How You Remind Me," and a surprise mash-up.
04/06/2024
S22 • E3CMT CrossroadsHozier & Maren Morris
Recording artist Hozier and Grammy-winner Maren Morris talks about songwriting, touring and faith in between playing hits like "The Bones," "Take Me to Church" and "The Tree.
09/22/2023
S22 • E2CMT CrossroadsThe Black Crowes & Darius Rucker
The Black Crowes and Darius Rucker discuss their careers and take the stage in Austin, Texas, to perform hits like "Hard to Handle," "Wagon Wheel," "She Talks to Angels" and more.
05/16/2023
S22 • E1CMT CrossroadsFOR KING + COUNTRY & Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen and FOR KING + COUNTRY reminisce about the early days of their careers and take the stage together to perform their hits "Unsung Hero," "Freedom Was a Highway" and more.
03/01/2023
S21 • E4CMT CrossroadsFOR KING + COUNTRY & Friends
FOR KING + COUNTRY puts their spin on holiday songs with Rebecca St. James, Breland, Chrissy Metz and Natalie Grant.
12/12/2022
S21 • E3CMT CrossroadsRobert Plant & Alison Krauss
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss join forces in rousing live duets, add some bluegrass flavor to classic Led Zeppelin hits, and share career stories from before their collaboration.
11/29/2022
S21 • E2CMT CrossroadsBlack Pumas & Mickey Guyton
Mickey Guyton joins Grammy Award-nominated soul group Black Pumas to perform hit singles "Colors" and "Black Like Me," and share a heartfelt discussion about identity in country music.
06/15/2022
S21 • E1CMT CrossroadsLeAnn Rimes & Friends
LeAnn Rimes is joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Carly Pearce and Mickey Guyton to perform Rimes's hits and chat about their childhood dreams, hard times, and career-defining moments.
04/14/2022
S20 • E3CMT CrossroadsCMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends
Brett Young celebrates his first Christmas album with a holiday special featuring Gavin DeGraw, Colbie Caillat, Boyz II Men and more performing seasonal classics.
12/08/2021
S20 • E2CMT CrossroadsNelly & Friends
Hip-hop star Nelly shares stories from his career and collaborates with Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Blanco Brown and Breland on hit songs like "Hot in Herre" and "Country Grammar."
09/01/2021
