CMT Crossroads

CMT Crossroads: Bret Michaels & Chris Janson

Season 22 E 4 • 12/20/2023

Legendary Poison frontman Bret Michaels and country star Chris Janson perform hit songs from both of their renowned catalogs, including "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," "Buy Me A Boat" and more.

S23 • E1
CMT Crossroads
Nickelback & HARDY

Nickelback and HARDY come together for an electric night of music to perform some of their record-breaking hits, including "TRUCK BED" and "How You Remind Me," and a surprise mash-up.
04/06/2024
Full Ep
40:33
Full Ep
S22 • E3
CMT Crossroads
Hozier & Maren Morris

Recording artist Hozier and Grammy-winner Maren Morris talks about songwriting, touring and faith in between playing hits like "The Bones," "Take Me to Church" and "The Tree.
09/22/2023
Full Ep
40:29
S22 • E2
CMT Crossroads
The Black Crowes & Darius Rucker

The Black Crowes and Darius Rucker discuss their careers and take the stage in Austin, Texas, to perform hits like "Hard to Handle," "Wagon Wheel," "She Talks to Angels" and more.
05/16/2023
Full Ep
43:30
S22 • E1
CMT Crossroads
FOR KING + COUNTRY & Jimmie Allen

Jimmie Allen and FOR KING + COUNTRY reminisce about the early days of their careers and take the stage together to perform their hits "Unsung Hero," "Freedom Was a Highway" and more.
03/01/2023
Full Ep
39:59
S21 • E4
CMT Crossroads
FOR KING + COUNTRY & Friends

FOR KING + COUNTRY puts their spin on holiday songs with Rebecca St. James, Breland, Chrissy Metz and Natalie Grant.
12/12/2022
Full Ep
1:00:06
S21 • E3
CMT Crossroads
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss join forces in rousing live duets, add some bluegrass flavor to classic Led Zeppelin hits, and share career stories from before their collaboration.
11/29/2022
Full Ep
42:00
S21 • E2
CMT Crossroads
Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton joins Grammy Award-nominated soul group Black Pumas to perform hit singles "Colors" and "Black Like Me," and share a heartfelt discussion about identity in country music.
06/15/2022
Full Ep
59:58
S21 • E1
CMT Crossroads
LeAnn Rimes & Friends

LeAnn Rimes is joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Carly Pearce and Mickey Guyton to perform Rimes's hits and chat about their childhood dreams, hard times, and career-defining moments.
04/14/2022
Full Ep
39:45
S20 • E3
CMT Crossroads
CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends

Brett Young celebrates his first Christmas album with a holiday special featuring Gavin DeGraw, Colbie Caillat, Boyz II Men and more performing seasonal classics.
12/08/2021
Full Ep
40:29
S20 • E2
CMT Crossroads
Nelly & Friends

Hip-hop star Nelly shares stories from his career and collaborates with Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Blanco Brown and Breland on hit songs like "Hot in Herre" and "Country Grammar."
09/01/2021
Full Ep
39:59
S12 • E1
CMT Crossroads
Willie Nelson & Friends at Third Man Records

Willie Nelson celebrates his 80th birthday by performing some of his trademark tunes with a lineup of his famous friends, including Jack White, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Sheryl Crow and more.
06/23/2013
