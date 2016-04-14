The Dude Perfect Show
Man School
Season 1 E 8 • 05/26/2016
Tyler, Cody and Garrett question the twins' eligibility to lead a course on manliness, and the Dudes grant die-hard fan and Make-A-Wish recipient Dylan his wish to shoot a video together.
The Dude Perfect ShowS1 • E1Pace Off
Tyler and Garrett face off to decide who will race at Texas Motor Speedway, Coby and Cody take on the El Jefe eating challenge, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Chase Elliot give the Dudes advice.
04/14/2016
The Dude Perfect ShowS1 • E2The Luke Bryan Archery Cart Battle
The Dudes train their easily starstruck intern Chad to keep his cool around celebrities before their video shoot with Luke Bryan, and the house gets babyproofed for Garrett's son.
04/14/2016
The Dude Perfect ShowS1 • E3Aaron Rodgers, Chris Paul, and a Panda
The Dudes recruit Aaron Rodgers and Chris Paul for an epic trick video, try radical remedies to cure Cody's runny nose and coach their panda mascot in getting a crowd hyped up.
04/21/2016
The Dude Perfect ShowS1 • E4Dried Perfect
Tyler's beef jerky business launches, while Cody and Garrett practice their synchronization for the next video by taking tango lessons.
04/28/2016
The Dude Perfect ShowS1 • E5Un-Twinning
The Dudes rev up their engines in an intense lawn mower race, and the show gets rebranded when twins Cory and Coby undergo makeovers.
05/05/2016
The Dude Perfect ShowS1 • E6London
The Dudes travel to London to film a soccer trick video with Premier League's Manchester City Football Club, break trivial Guinness World Records and trace Cory and Coby's genealogy.
05/12/2016
The Dude Perfect ShowS1 • E7Bass-elor Party
The Dudes throw a bachelor party in honor of Garrett, and Tyler searches for the perfect pet for Chad to accompany him when the Dudes go away.
05/19/2016
The Dude Perfect ShowS1 • E9Fire Edition
The Dudes get fired up about filming a new video after Chad finds the basketball from the first Dude Perfect video, and Tyler's bad sportsmanship lands him in anger management with Garrett.
06/02/2016
The Dude Perfect ShowS1 • E10Cold Weather Tested
The Dudes compete in a series of chilly challenges to prepare for cold weather, and they dare Cory and Coby to walk through a haunted house.
06/09/2016
The Dude Perfect ShowS1 • E11H-O-R-S-E on a Horse
Tyler helps Garrett conquer his fear of horses in preparation for their horseback H-O-R-S-E trick video, while Cody contemplates how to be a girl dad.
06/16/2016
The Dude Perfect ShowS1 • E12Temp Bro
Cory aims to prove his ping-pong prowess at a regional tournament, and Cody sets Tyler up with potential companions to spend time with instead of the Dude Perfect gang.
06/23/2016