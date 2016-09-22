Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team

Personality Testing

Season 12 E 7 • 09/14/2017

Kelli takes the women on location to see how they interact during a public appearance.

S11 • E5
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Big Surprises

A new choreographer shakes things up, the candidates are fitted for uniforms and walk the Belk fashion runway, and Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves surprises the dancers at rehearsal.
09/22/2016
S11 • E6
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Dance Intervention

Melissa makes a house call to help Yuko, Kitty Carter provides clarity, Cameo Day give Kelli and Judy a fresh perspective, and the dancers let it all hang out at Show Group auditions.
09/29/2016
S11 • E7
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Rehearsals with the Stars

As training comes to an end, Kellie Pickler comes to a rehearsal to share her experience and motivate the candidates, and Candice Romo helps with a big night of cuts.
10/06/2016
S11 • E8
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The Finish Line

It's bittersweet as some favorites go home with squad announcement, the team has their first appearance at the Star Ribbon cutting, and dreams come true for the cheerleaders on Game Day.
10/13/2016
S12 • E1
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Auditions Begin

Hundreds of women converge on AT&T Stadium to start the process of trying out for a coveted spot on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
08/03/2017
S12 • E2
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Semis

With the field narrowed down to 119 candidates, the pressure is on: they must quickly learn a power pom routine and the famous kickline in order to perform them before the judges.
08/10/2017
S12 • E3
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Finals

Veteran members of the squad join the new candidates to be judged on a panel interview, a solo dance performance and their appearance as seen on the big screen.
08/17/2017
S12 • E4
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Empty Your Bucket

Forty-four women begin training camp at the new $1 billion Cowboys facility, The Star -- and find out that eight of them will be sent home this summer.
08/24/2017
S12 • E5
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Getting the Look

The women undergo a fitness test and receive Kelli's legendary hair and makeup transformations to get the classic Dallas Cowboys cheerleader look.
08/31/2017
S12 • E6
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Media Training

Kelli gives the rookie candidates media training to determine who would best represent the DCC at press events, and NBC news anchor Meredith Land tests their on-camera interview skills.
09/07/2017
S12 • E7
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Personality Testing

Kelli takes the women on location to see how they interact during a public appearance.
09/14/2017
S12 • E8
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Picture Perfect

Katy Perry's choreographer, Nick Florez, stops by to offer some performance advice, and the cheerleaders wear the DCC uniform for the first time to pose for their cameo photos.
09/21/2017
S12 • E9
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Hit the Field

The squad does an appearance to support pop music star Demi Lovato, and the women must learn the entrance to the famed pregame dance quickly to stay in the running.
09/28/2017
S12 • E10
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The Next Step

With two suspended vets, the team must re-block formations for the upcoming Hall of Fame performance, and the rookie candidates try to get their footing during this tough rehearsal.
10/12/2017
S12 • E11
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Hall of Fame Week

23 veterans travel to Canton, Ohio, to perform at Jerry Jones's induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
10/12/2017
S12 • E12
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Down to the Wire

As training camp winds down, the pressure skyrockets.
10/19/2017
S12 • E13
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The Preseason Test

Kelli announces the final squad lineup, and the new Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders prepare for their very first football game at AT&T Stadium.
10/26/2017
S13 • E1
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
The Road to World-Class Begins

Four hundred nervous and excited hopefuls flock to AT&T Stadium to try out for the world-famous Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
08/02/2018
S13 • E2
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Field of Dreams

125 candidates try to conquer a DCC dance routine and the kickline to advance to Finals.
08/09/2018
S13 • E3
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Leave It All on the Dance Floor

23 veteran cheerleaders join 50 new candidates at Finals to compete for a place in training camp.
08/16/2018
S13 • E4
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Success Is Such Hard Work

The returning veterans travel to the Bahamas to shoot the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders swimsuit calendar, and the rookies feel the pressure as training camp begins.
08/23/2018
