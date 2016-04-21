The Dude Perfect Show
The Curse of Coby Cotton
Season 1 E 13 • 06/30/2016
The Dudes retaliate against internet comments by creating a custom Coby-crafted battle to ensure Coby's win, and Tyler sings the National Anthem at a Dallas Stars game.
The Dude Perfect ShowS1 • E3Aaron Rodgers, Chris Paul, and a Panda
The Dudes recruit Aaron Rodgers and Chris Paul for an epic trick video, try radical remedies to cure Cody's runny nose and coach their panda mascot in getting a crowd hyped up.
04/21/2016
The Dude Perfect ShowS1 • E4Dried Perfect
Tyler's beef jerky business launches, while Cody and Garrett practice their synchronization for the next video by taking tango lessons.
04/28/2016
The Dude Perfect ShowS1 • E5Un-Twinning
The Dudes rev up their engines in an intense lawn mower race, and the show gets rebranded when twins Cory and Coby undergo makeovers.
05/05/2016
The Dude Perfect ShowS1 • E6London
The Dudes travel to London to film a soccer trick video with Premier League's Manchester City Football Club, break trivial Guinness World Records and trace Cory and Coby's genealogy.
05/12/2016
The Dude Perfect ShowS1 • E7Bass-elor Party
The Dudes throw a bachelor party in honor of Garrett, and Tyler searches for the perfect pet for Chad to accompany him when the Dudes go away.
05/19/2016
The Dude Perfect ShowS1 • E8Man School
Tyler, Cody and Garrett question the twins' eligibility to lead a course on manliness, and the Dudes grant die-hard fan and Make-A-Wish recipient Dylan his wish to shoot a video together.
05/26/2016
The Dude Perfect ShowS1 • E9Fire Edition
The Dudes get fired up about filming a new video after Chad finds the basketball from the first Dude Perfect video, and Tyler's bad sportsmanship lands him in anger management with Garrett.
06/02/2016
The Dude Perfect ShowS1 • E10Cold Weather Tested
The Dudes compete in a series of chilly challenges to prepare for cold weather, and they dare Cory and Coby to walk through a haunted house.
06/09/2016
The Dude Perfect ShowS1 • E11H-O-R-S-E on a Horse
Tyler helps Garrett conquer his fear of horses in preparation for their horseback H-O-R-S-E trick video, while Cody contemplates how to be a girl dad.
06/16/2016
The Dude Perfect ShowS1 • E12Temp Bro
Cory aims to prove his ping-pong prowess at a regional tournament, and Cody sets Tyler up with potential companions to spend time with instead of the Dude Perfect gang.
06/23/2016