WATCH: Wynonna Pauses Show, Asks For Help On Stage After Feeling Faint

Wynonna Judd had to pause her concert in Ohio Saturday night after she felt like she was going faint.

Videos on social media show that Judd was at the microphone with an acoustic guitar strapped to her chest when she said she was really dizzy and asked for someone to help her on stage.

"I'm really dehydrated, and I'm having a hard time," she said. "Hang on a second. I'm just really dizzy, and this has never happened before, so, of course, it would happen in Ohio."

After a few seconds of holding on to the mic stand and a crew member supporting her at her elbow and standing behind her, Judd opted to continue the show.

"If I faint, just take a lot of pictures," she said.

Judd started singing "Mama He's Crazy" as someone carried a stool on stage. She saw it out of the corner of her eye and, between lyrics, quipped: "Screw the stool. I'm going down big."

The tour stop was a date on The Judds Final Tour, on which she's supported by a host of different country singers depending on the tour stop. The tour was scheduled to end last year, but Judd revealed plans to extend it in December. Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker, and Martina McBride will all make appearances on this leg of The Judds: The Final Tour.

After Judd's light-headedness passed, she continued the show. However, it isn't the first time extreme dizziness has gotten in the way of her performing. She was set to join Ballerini on stage during the "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash" special but had to cancel at the last minute.

"I was so looking forward to singing with my dear (Kelsea Ballerini) tonight," the singer said on social media." Instead, I am on the bus struggling with an extreme bout of vertigo and am unable to perform. Nashville, I am so absolutely heartbroken and so sorry to have let you all down tonight."