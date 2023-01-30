Luke Bryan Announces 36-City Country On Tour

Valentine’s Day is still two weeks away but Luke Bryan already knows how he’s going to spend his summer.

Bryan announced his 36-city Country On Tour on Monday, which will kick off June 15 in Syracuse, New York, and conclude in Charlottesville, Virginia at the end of October.

Support acts include Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock.

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” Bryan said in a statement. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job. “

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb 3 at 10 a.m. local time at Lukebryan.com. The ticket presale for Bryan’s fan club members begins Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 8 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 2 at 5 p.m. local time.

“Excited to announce the #CountryOnTour coming to a city near you! Some talented new artists are joining me,” he wrote on Instagram.

About two weeks after tickets for his summer tour go on sale, the new season of “American Idol” debuts on ABC. Bryan is a judge on the show, which kicks off Feb. 19, alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. “American Idol” is known for launching country artists including Carrie Underwood, Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina and Beckham, who is joining Bryan on tour.

And in the meantime, Bryan is headlining his residency at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. Bryan’s Sin City dates are: February 2023: 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11; March 2023: 22, 24, 25, 29, 31; April 2023: 1

“Country On Tour” Schedule

06/15/2023 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

06/16/2023 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

06/17/2023 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

06/23/2023 Philadelphia, PA Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

06/24/2023 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/06/2023 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/07/2023 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/13/2023 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

07/20/2023 Portland, OR RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

07/21/2023 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

07/22/2023 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/27/2023 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena

07/28/2023 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

07/29/2023 Denver, CO Ball Arena

08/04/2023 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

08/05/2023 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

08/10/2023 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

08/12/2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

08/13/2023 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

08/17/2023 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

08/18/2023 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center

08/19/2023 Pittsburgh, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/25/2023 Evansville, IN Ford Center

08/26/2023 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/28/2023 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

09/29/2023 Ft Worth, TX Dickies Arena

09/30/2023 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

10/05/2023 Orlando, FL Amway Center

10/06/2023 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

10/07/2023 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

10/12/2023 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

10/13/2023 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

10/14/2023 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

10/26/2023 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

10/27/2023 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

10/28/2023 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium