Shenandoah's "Revival" Arrived Via Florida Georgia Line - Here's How It Happened

When beloved country group Shenandoah started looking for new songs, the search stopped with Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley.

Shenandoah went to a CMA event for Bob DiPiero. Hubbard was there, too, and when the "5 Foot 9" singer came backstage, Shenandoah members asked him if he had any songs he thought would be good for them.

"We told him that a lot of times we find good songs from people who think those songs don't belong to us," Shenandoah singer Marty Raybon explained. "We said, 'What do you think about sending us over some tunes?'"

Hubbard sent over four or five songs. When the band found "Revival," their new single, in Hubbard's batch, they knew they could stop looking.

"We knew the minute we heard it," Raybon said. "When you get in the studio with a tune, and you really believe in it, then it's played, and it goes down in the studio, and you hear it all together, you go, 'Man, this thing sounds better than I thought it did.' That's when you start getting the feeling. You say, 'Fellas, I don't know about y'all, but I think it sounds like a hit."

Raybon said the best way to tell if you are right is to play the song in front of an audience and study peoples' reactions to see what part of the song captured them.

"Now, when we sing it, everybody pumps their hands in the air," he said. "It adds more excitement to the show, and we try to be high energy every show anyway."

Hubbard couldn't be happier that Shenandoah recorded the song, which is the first single from a full album from the band later this year.

"As a songwriter at heart, I love when a song finds its perfect home," said Hubbard, who co-wrote "Revival" with Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder and Joshua Miller. "I'm thankful that 'Revival' found its place with such a great group as Shenandoah."

Shenandoah is set to crisscross the country to promote the song and album in 2023 on the Revival Tour. The first leg of the more than 50-city tour includes stops in Kentucky, Louisiana, Texas, Tennessee, Iowa, Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Kansas, with more on the way.

"We've just always tried to keep our foot on the gas," Raybon said. "We want to pound, pound, pound for that whole set. We gotta make sure we play our hits and lift people up and keep that excitement and keep that energy up, and at the end, the fans are hollering for more. We put the wheels on this thing back in 2014; from then until now, we've kept our foot on the gas. Some days we've been able to go 15 miles an hour and somedays we've been able to go 150 miles an hour. But we've always kept the thing moving forward and keep the show active and people involved."

Shenandoah Revival Tour Dates:

-visit shenandoahband.com for venues, on-sale dates and ticket information

02.10 Elizabethtown, KY

02.17 Bossier City, LA*

02.18 Lake Charles, LA*

02.24 Due West, SC

03.02 Dade City, FL

03.22 W. Siloam Springs, OK

03.23 Tulsa, OK

03.24 Roland, OK

03.25 Hinton, OK

04.01 Sylacauga, AL

04.15 Georgetown, TX

04.21 Lubbock, TX

04.22 Las Cruces, NM

04.29 Pasadena, TX

05.05 West Chester, OH

05.18 Shipshewana, IN

05.19 Council Bluffs, IA

05.20 Walford, IA

05.27 Denim Springs, LA

06.02 Chickasha, OK

06.03 Ft. Worth, TX

06.10 Albany, TX

06.15 Wise, VA

06.17 McMinnville, TN

06.24 Rainsville, AL

07.01 Alexandria, MN

07.04 Russelville, AL

07.07 Bandera, TX

07.08 Norman, OK

07.13 Tuscumbia, AL

07.14 Walcot, IA

07.15 Topeka, KS

07.18 West Union, IA

07.21 Mattoon, IA*

07.29 Mineral Wells, WV

08.04 Cambridge, OH

08.19 W. Branch, MI

09.02 West Liberty, OH

09.09 Dobson, NC

09.14 Albuquerque, NM*

09.23 Bonham, TX

09.28 Alma, AR

09.29 Caldwell, TX

09.30 Tomball, TX

10.07 Winnie, TX

10.13 Hiawassee, GA

12.03 Birmingham, AL