Luke Combs And Brandi Carlile To Perform At The 2023 GRAMMY Awards

Luke Combs and Brandi Carlile will display their astonishing talents at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The Recording Academy recently announced the “first wave” of performers for music’s biggest night. Combs, Carlile, rapper Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, pop powerhouse Lizzo, Sam Smith, and EDM hitmaker Kim Petras will flock to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 5, to participate in the star-studded affair.

Carlile and Combs turned to social media (Jan. 25) to spread the exciting news and to express their endless gratitude.

“Oh it is ON! I’m singing on the Grammys!! I’m just unspeakably grateful and currently brushing up on my power notes…let’s GO! 💪🏼🤩🤘🏼,” Wrote Carlile. “I’m excited to announce I’ll be performing on the @recordingacademy’s #GRAMMYs,” added the country crooner.

Music enthusiasts and notable names in the industry rushed to the comments to congratulate the two on the prestigious honor.

“Cannot wait to watch y’all soar!” said singer-songwriter Allison Russell. “No brushing up needed, sis!!” shared Yola. “LEGENDARY 🔥⚡️,” added newcomer Dalton Dover.

Carlile is rolling into the 2023 GRAMMY Awards as the most-nominated country and Americana act. The platinum-selling artist is currently nominated in seven categories, mostly linked to her critically acclaimed album “In These Silent Days.”

The LGBTQ+ icon and trailblazer is in the running for – Record of The Year [“You and Me On The Rock”], Album of The Year [ “In These Silent Days”], Best Rock Performance [ “Broke Horses”], Best Americana Performance [“You and Me On The Rock”], Best Rock Song [“Broken Horses”], Best American Root Song [“You And Me On The Rock”] and Best American Album [ “In These Silent Days”].

Although Combs has yet to score a GRAMMY win, he is nominated for three awards – Best Country Album [“Growin’ Up”], Best Country Song [“Doin’ This”], and Best Country Duo/ Group Performance [“Outrunnin’ Your Memory”] featuring Miranda Lambert.