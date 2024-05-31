CMT Roundup: New Music From Terri Clark, Shaboozey, Annie Bosco and More

The sun is out this Friday and so are new country songs. Hear the latest the genre has to offer from artists including Sam Williams, Mary Sarah, Maddie & Tae, Terri Clark, Annie Bosco, Shaboozey and more in CMT’s Roundup playlist.

Annie Bosco and Dwight Yoakam, “Heart Burn”: “Dwight is not only my musical hero but an icon, from his music to his sense of style, and we both share Bakersfield roots,” shared Bosko. “I love that he effortlessly crosses genres, blending everything from country, americana, rock and latin influences, and it feels like we were able to capture that in this song.”

Mary Sarah, “The Bottom”: "When I first heard ‘The Bottom,’ I fell in love with the entire feel of the song,” said Mary Sarah of the outside cut. “I am a sucker for a song you want to roll your windows down and jam to. I recorded it with the hope that it would remind people that having a good time can truly be 2 for 1's at a dive bar - it doesn't have to be a fancy dinner."

Maddie & Tae, “Sad Girl Summer”: “‘Sad Girl Summer’ was such a blast to write,” shared Maddie & Tae. “We co-wrote this with Tae’s husband, Josh Kerr, wanting to create an empowering summertime anthem for our fans to jam to this year! This song is the first look at the bold, confident songwriting you’ll hear woven through this upcoming chapter of music for us.”

Sam Williams, “American Actress”: “We all have several stories,” Williams said. “We have the one we used to believe, the one we’re in, the one we tell ourselves, and the one we escape to. Shakespeare said ‘the world is a stage and everyone's an actor,’ and I think that’s true. Especially when in love, we morph and change ourselves to be liked, to be loved. I think this song has the honesty of my ill-fated loves and the dark allure of a tragic ending. My heartache doesn’t always sound like your general country song sound; it has a bittersweet and painful swing that takes me back.”

Uncle Kracker, "Beach Chair": “The title says it all. It’s a classic fun track that will hopefully give people an excuse to sit back, kick their feet up, and relax. It's also the most fun you can have with your clothes on."

Logan Crosby, "You're Still": “'You’re Still’ takes me back to such a specific place in my mind. I see the girl, the road, my truck… and in that moment I could hear the song on the radio so I knew if it made me feel that way, it would make so many others feel that way too,” Logan said.

Albums out today:

Shaboozey, “Where I’ve Been Isn’t Where I’m Going”: “This album means the world to me, it's a reflection of my journey and the stories that shaped me,” he said. “Growing up in Virginia, music was our way of speaking truths and finding joy, and I tried to capture that in every track. It's a blend of all my experiences, the highs, the lows, and everything in between. I hope when y'all listen, you feel that same connection and authenticity. It's not just an album, it's a piece of my soul, and I'm grateful to share it with you.”

Terri Clark, “Terri Clark: Take Two”: “These songs very literally changed my life,” shared Clark. “To now have the chance to say thank you by giving them a new life with some of the hottest artists in music has been one of the most soul-fulfilling experiences of my career. We began working on these duet versions over a year ago, and the time has come when I finally get to share them with all of you.”

Kameron Marlowe, “Keepin’ The Lights On”: “I am so proud of this album and how natural it felt piecing it all together,” shared Marlowe. “Getting more honest and sharing things I battle with was something I had to really find courage to feel comfortable doing, but seeing the way my fans relate to my music made it all worthwhile. Keepin' The Lights On is an ode to my dad's commitment to providing for my family and the life lessons he taught along the way.”