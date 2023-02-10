CMT Roundup: Valentine's Weekend Love or Love Gone Wrong Songs from Luke Combs, The War And Treaty, Same Hunt, Matt Stell and More

It's the weekend before Valentine's Day, and country singers have love on their brains. Love lost, love found or love rekindled, artists including Luke Combs, Sam Hunt, The War And Treaty, Matt Stell, Allie Colleen, Tucker Beathard, and more bring their most compelling songs about hearts broken and healed to streaming services this week. Check them out on CMT's Roundup playlist.

Luke Combs, "Love You Anyway":

"Valentine's Day 2020, I was playing a show and had dedicated "Beautiful Crazy" to Nicole and said, 'If you're here, I love you. If not, you know I do anyway,'" Combs wrote on Instagram. "Unbeknownst to me, my buddy Dan wrote down 'Love You Anyway' as a title in his phone after hearing that, then he told me the story later that month when he and I were writing with my good friend Ray Fulcher. We loved the idea as a title and loved the idea as a title and decided to write about loving someone so much that even if you knew from the beginning they were going to break your heart, you'd love them anyway. It came off very poetic, and we wanted to find the words that could really give meaning to what we were trying to say, but as we say in the song, we didn't know if there were deep enough words made for that. But it all came together, and essentially, it's a heartbreak and love song all in one."

Sam Hunt, "Walmart":

"Walmart … is another song about going home and running into somebody from your past," Sam Hunt said.

The War And Treaty, "Ain't No Harmin' Me":

"Love is the foundation of our new record, and 'Ain't No Harmin' Me' reminds us that no matter what troubles are waiting around the corner...the power of love will pull us through," Michael Trotter Jr. said. "We wrote this together as a personal testament to ourselves…we aren't afraid to face the hard times knowing we have the other by our side. It felt like an awakening for us, and I hope fans can feel that same energy when they hear it."

Allie Colleen, "Honest Man":

"I believe in pursuing who and what you love," Allie Colleen said. "This song might reverse the cultural norm of 'him asking her,' but I would be more than honored to meet a man who made me feel feminine enough to love my strengths as a partner - not alone a woman. This song is how I would ask a man to marry me. I have gotten to witness this song encourage women to be brave and use this as a part of their own proposals to their partners, and to them, I would just like to say - I look forward to the fact my nieces get to grow up seeing women all around them be as bold as you."

Matt Stell, "Shut the Truck Up":

"Trucks and breakups go together like bars and whiskey, at least for me," Matt Stell said. "I remember one breakup in particular, where everywhere I turned, something in the truck or in the windshield reminded me of my ex. It was like my truck was mad at me and missing her, too. That's where this song came from."

Tucker Beathard, "Who I Am With You":

"Being loved by someone else is scary," Tucker Beathard said. "I think we run away from it and reject it more than we realize. Because true sacrificial love changes you, and if you choose to accept it, that means letting someone other than yourself love you instead. It took a while before I finally realized the love I was running from, was the love I was looking for and needed the whole time. God's love. I had to see Him and past myself before I could even get a glimpse of who I really am."

Jay Allen, "No Prayer Like Mama's":

"'No Prayer Like Mama's' was written after grieving the loss of my own mother," Allen said. "That process was a difficult journey, but now I find strength in believing that she's still with me. I hope this song brings honor to both mothers in heaven and those still with us."

Tyler Booth, "Real, Real Country":

"'When I wrote 'Real Real Country,' I was really just having fun with it and not putting too much pressure on myself as a songwriter," Booth said. "To me this song bridges a lot of things – modern country to traditional country, and even country music to a little bit of hip-hop. I had a lot of fun experimenting with different kinds of music and seeing where I could land that thing and still be true to myself. I'm really proud of this song because I wrote it by myself, and I think it really reflects who I am as an artist and where I'm heading."

Maggie Baugh, "I Met You":