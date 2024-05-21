Hear: Chris Stapleton, Dua Lipa Team For Duet

Country giant Chris Stapleton and pop princess Dua Lipa recently teamed for a version of Stapleton’s song “Think I’m In Love With You” on an award show – and fans and critics so celebrated it that a live recording of the soulful collaboration is now available on streaming services.

Stapleton’s solo version of “Think I’m In Love With You” is on his 2023 album “Higher,” and Lipa told Billboard she wanted to jump on the song with him because she’s “a massive fan.”

“He’s a master of his craft, and I’ve just been a fan of his for so long, and I’ve had the opportunity to just sit down and brainstorm ideas on how we can reimagine the song for tonight, and bring something really special and unique…it’s one of those moments in my life where I’m so happy to be a musician and be creating something and doing something that feels so exciting,” she said.

Stapleton told Entertainment that the two had a few conversations leading up to the performance but very little rehearsal time to work out the kinks.

“I think she threw herself into the mix,” Stapleton said. “We got on the phone and talked about it and worked on it a little bit. We really only kind of put together what we did like two days ago… It was kind of a whirlwind of a thing to do — but it was awesome.”

In addition to Stapleton and Lipa, the recording also includes Stapleton’s band, The Honchos, as well as a 13-piece string section.

Stapleton will resume his touring schedule on May 22 with a sold-out show at The Monument in Rapid City, South Dakota. The months-long run includes stadium shows with George Strait and Little Big Town along with a slew of dates in the United Kingdom. Stapleton will head to Australia next yer

CHRIS STAPLETON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

May 22—Rapid City, SD—The Monument^ (SOLD OUT)

May 24—Sioux Falls, SD—Denny Sanford PREMIER Center^

May 25—Ames, IA—Jack Trice Stadium‡

May 31—Cleveland, OH—Blossom Music Center^

June 1—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium‡

June 2—Lexington, KY—Railbird Festival

June 6—Philadelphia, PA—Freedom Mortgage Pavilion#

June 7—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live#

June 8—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium‡

June 12—Kansas City, MO—T-Mobile Center~

June 13—Ridgedale, MO—Thunder Ridge Nature Arena~

June 15—Arlington, TX—Globe Life Field^^

June 26—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl** (SOLD OUT)

June 27—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl**

June 29—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium‡

July 11—Buffalo, NY—Darien Lake Amphitheater#

July 12—Pittsburgh, PA—The Pavilion at Star Lake#

July 13—Detroit, MI—Ford Field‡

July 18—Toledo, OH—Huntington Center#

July 19—Columbus, OH—Schottenstein Center#

July 20—Chicago, IL—Soldier Field‡

July 25—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena†† (SOLD OUT)

July 26—Portland, OR—RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater††

July 27—Seattle, WA—T-Mobile Park‡‡

August 1—Gilford, NH—BankNH Pavilion**

August 2—Gilford, NH—BankNH Pavilion** (SOLD OUT)

August 3—Gilford, NH—BankNH Pavilion**

August 9—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena++

August 10—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena++

August 21—Birmingham, AL—The Legacy Arena at the BJCC**

August 22—Little Rock, AR—Simmons Bank Arena**

August 24—Houston, TX—Minute Maid Park##

October 4-6—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Festival

October 11-13—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Festival

October 16—Manchester, England—AO Arena~~ (SOLD OUT)

October 17—Glasgow, Scotland—OVO Hydro Arena~~ (SOLD OUT)

October 20—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena~~ (SOLD OUT)

October 22—Birmingham, England—Utilita Arena~~ (SOLD OUT)

October 23—London, England—The O2~~ (SOLD OUT)

December 7—Las Vegas, NV—Allegiant Stadium‡

February 25, 2025—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena%

February 26, 2025—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena%

February 28, 2025—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre%

March 1, 2025—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre%

March 4, 2025—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena%

March 5, 2025—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena%

March 7, 2025—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena%

March 8, 2025—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena%

‡with George Strait and special guest Little Big Town

+with special guests Grace Potter and Nikki Lane

^with special guests Marcus King and The War and Treaty

#with special guests Marcus King and Nikki Lane

~with special guests Marcus King and Allen Stone

**with special guests Grace Potter and Allen Stone

††with special guests Nikki Lane and Allen Stone

‡‡with special guests Willie Nelson and Family and Sheryl Crow

++with special guests Marty Stuart and Nikki Lane

^^with special guests Tedeschi Trucks Band and Marcus King

##with special guests Miranda Lambert and Grace Potter

~~with special guest Mary Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives