Kane Brown Cancels Final Two Dates On European Tour

Kane Brown announced Monday morning that due to “being very sick over the last few days,” doctors told him he’s unable to perform in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday night. The concert was the last of his European run. The cancellation is the second on the European leg of Brown’s international Drunk or Dreaming Tour. He was also forced to bow out of his Sunday show at Verti Music Hall in Berlin.

On Sunday, he wrote on Instagram: “Hey Berlin – I’m so sorry to do this at such late notice but unfortunately, we have to cancel tonight’s show. I’ve been sick the last few days and have tried to power through. After seeing 2 doctors, we had to make the difficult decision to cancel.”

Sunday night, he shared his frustration on Twitter.

“Man When sickness brings you to tears like wtf 😭,” he said.

Brown then revealed his loneliness on Instagram.

The Tennessee native officially launched the international dates of his Drunk or Dreaming tour in Australia in December. He came back to Nashville for the holidays, but then headed to Europe in Mid-January. Katelyn joined him for at least part of the tour overseas. He posted a picture of themselves in front of Big Ben.

“London! ❤️ Babe you are the absolute most amazing person in the world and this is officially my favorite picture of us”